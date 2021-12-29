Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/former-us-national-security-adviser-john-bolton-calls-nato-to-stand-up-to-russia-1091882811.html
Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton Calls NATO to 'Stand Up to Russia'
Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton Calls NATO to 'Stand Up to Russia'
John Bolton served as national security adviser under former US President Donald Trump. A vocal foreign policy hawk, he has had a harsh stance on Russia, labelling its alleged 2016 election meddling "an act of war" and calling for strong "deterrence" to counter Moscow.
2021-12-29T10:56+0000
2021-12-29T10:56+0000
us
russia
john bolton
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107774/49/1077744962_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_e1eec8aa6ef8e99a431f1cda8f23ab5c.jpg
Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has rolled out an op-ed for 19FortyFive, suggesting his view on the mistakes and misjudgments made by the West concerning Russia and the "hegemonic agenda" Bolton believes is being pursued by the Kremlin.According to the ex-Trump adviser, the West has "made two fundamental mistakes in the years since Russia's new flag was first raised over the Kremlin".Bolton went on to cool the ardour of the European Union, which, according to him, believes that the "relative post-1945 peace" in the region was due to the bloc rather than the NATO alliance.Blasting Russia's move to demand security guarantees from NATO (particularly a pledge not to expand eastward and not to deploy offensive weapons in countries bordering Russia), Bolton, nevertheless, proceeds to say that "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is outmanoeuvring his Western counterparts" and offers his own plan of response to Russia.He suggests that NATO should make up its mind about what countries it is ready to accept and what countries it is not. Aside from this, according to Bolton, the EU should "get serious" about the "renewed threat" from Russia, noting that the alleged "threat" is nowhere near America's border.Bolton also suggests that Nord Stream 2 must be cancelled, and additional "allied weapons" and troops should be "surged" into Ukraine "not to engage in combat, but so Russian generals can contemplate the karma of being ordered to invade Ukraine in close proximity to new NATO deployments".Russia and NATORussia's security proposals, despite already being criticised by several Western countries as "unacceptable", are set to be discussed in January between Russia, the United States, and NATO.The January negotiations have been scheduled in order to reduce tensions around the situation on the Ukrainian border, where Russia, according to the West, is "amassing" troops in what is being viewed as "preparations" for an alleged "invasion" of Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly said it has no such plans and its troops, located within the country's borders, pose no threat to anyone. NATO's moves to increase its military presence in Ukraine, however, has prompted concerns in the Kremlin, with President Putin saying that his country has "nowhere to retreat" when it comes to Ukraine and stressing the importance of the security guarantees.The Kremlin outlined that, given the vague reliability of NATO's "verbal promises", it now demands legal guarantees that the alliance does not proceed eastwards or deploy offensive weapons in Eastern Europe. Addressing Russia's demands, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asserted that NATO has never promised not to expand. The sentiment was echoed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday as he called Moscow's security proposals "completely unacceptable".
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/moscow-russia-needs-to-put-an-end-to-natos-expansion-and-exclude-membership-of-ukraine-in-alliance-1091828949.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107774/49/1077744962_133:0:1953:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_aeaacc018bdd43a1a2e6872c785ba805.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, john bolton, nato

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton Calls NATO to 'Stand Up to Russia'

10:56 GMT 29.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / John BoltonJohn Bolton
John Bolton - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / John Bolton
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
John Bolton served as national security adviser under former US President Donald Trump. A vocal foreign policy hawk, he has had a harsh stance on Russia, labelling its alleged 2016 election meddling "an act of war" and calling for strong "deterrence" to counter Moscow.
Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has rolled out an op-ed for 19FortyFive, suggesting his view on the mistakes and misjudgments made by the West concerning Russia and the "hegemonic agenda" Bolton believes is being pursued by the Kremlin.
According to the ex-Trump adviser, the West has "made two fundamental mistakes in the years since Russia's new flag was first raised over the Kremlin".
"In an understandable rush to add to NATO states escaping the defunct Warsaw Pact and resuming their rightful places in the West, America, in particular, failed to delineate where the expansion would end", Bolton writes. "One can debate where that endpoint should be, but by failing to decide the question explicitly, we created a 'grey zone' an ambiguity Russia is now exploiting. Today, we and grey-zone nations like Ukraine, are paying the price".
Bolton went on to cool the ardour of the European Union, which, according to him, believes that the "relative post-1945 peace" in the region was due to the bloc rather than the NATO alliance.
"The EU did not win the Cold War, and its disproportionate role in dealing with Russia today hinders the West's resolve", the former national security adviser continues.
Blasting Russia's move to demand security guarantees from NATO (particularly a pledge not to expand eastward and not to deploy offensive weapons in countries bordering Russia), Bolton, nevertheless, proceeds to say that "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is outmanoeuvring his Western counterparts" and offers his own plan of response to Russia.
He suggests that NATO should make up its mind about what countries it is ready to accept and what countries it is not. Aside from this, according to Bolton, the EU should "get serious" about the "renewed threat" from Russia, noting that the alleged "threat" is nowhere near America's border.
Bolton also suggests that Nord Stream 2 must be cancelled, and additional "allied weapons" and troops should be "surged" into Ukraine "not to engage in combat, but so Russian generals can contemplate the karma of being ordered to invade Ukraine in close proximity to new NATO deployments".
A view of the Russian Foreign Ministry and one of the Kremlin towers - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
Russia Demands NATO to Cancel Its Decision That Ukraine, Georgia Can Someday Join Alliance
27 December, 08:14 GMT

Russia and NATO

Russia's security proposals, despite already being criticised by several Western countries as "unacceptable", are set to be discussed in January between Russia, the United States, and NATO.
The January negotiations have been scheduled in order to reduce tensions around the situation on the Ukrainian border, where Russia, according to the West, is "amassing" troops in what is being viewed as "preparations" for an alleged "invasion" of Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly said it has no such plans and its troops, located within the country's borders, pose no threat to anyone. NATO's moves to increase its military presence in Ukraine, however, has prompted concerns in the Kremlin, with President Putin saying that his country has "nowhere to retreat" when it comes to Ukraine and stressing the importance of the security guarantees.
The Kremlin outlined that, given the vague reliability of NATO's "verbal promises", it now demands legal guarantees that the alliance does not proceed eastwards or deploy offensive weapons in Eastern Europe.
"Not a single inch to the East - that's what we were told in the 90s. So what? Cheated. They just brazenly tricked us", Putin said during his December year-end presser, speaking about "five waves of NATO enlargement" that came despite the alliance's promises.
Addressing Russia's demands, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asserted that NATO has never promised not to expand. The sentiment was echoed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday as he called Moscow's security proposals "completely unacceptable".
011000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:56 GMTFormer US National Security Adviser John Bolton Calls NATO to 'Stand Up to Russia'
10:35 GMTHasta la Vista…Hollywood Star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Journalist Maria Shriver Finalise Divorce
10:30 GMTBroadway Show 'The Music Man' Cancelled as Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19
10:22 GMTUS Military Budget Hike to 'Support Taiwan' Will Make Few Ripples in Pacific
10:00 GMTIncoming NYC Comptroller Who Vowed to 'Defund Police' to Have NYPD Security Detail
09:57 GMTSaddam Hussein's Lawyers Say American Advisers Influenced Trial, Pressured Defence
09:23 GMTAnother Harry Potter Star Weighs in on Criticism of J.K.Rowling Over Trans Views
09:08 GMTWashington State Lawmakers Offer to Ease Drive-by Shooting Sentencing for Sake of 'Racial Equity'
08:52 GMTNearly 800 Omicron Cases Detected in India, Most in Delhi
08:47 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Baerbock Will Not Attend 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
08:38 GMTForbes: Telegram Founder Tops List of Russian Billionaires Getting Richer in 2021
08:30 GMT2022 May Become 'Year of the Squeeze' for UK Families Due to Soaring Inflation and Higher Taxes
08:23 GMTOrgy Gone Wrong: US Yacht Mogul Robbed and Killed in Luxurious Madrid Hotel After Being Promised Sex
07:03 GMTPutin and Lukashenko to Hold Bilateral Meeting in St. Petersburg
06:52 GMTOutrage as Amazon's Alexa Voice Assistant Recommends a 10-Year-Old to Touch Live Plug With Coin
06:48 GMTDanish Orphans Used in Secret Basement Experiments Backed by CIA, Documentary Claims
06:44 GMTSeoul and Washington Reconcile Draft Declaration Ending Korean War
06:39 GMT'Insulate Britain' Road Blockings Cost UK Millions in Police Expenses, Report Says
06:37 GMTJurgen Klopp Slams His Own Team as Liverpool Suffer Major Blow to Premier League Title Quest
06:18 GMTPrince Andrew Targets Virginia Giuffre's Residency Status Amid Legal Battle Over Sex Abuse Case