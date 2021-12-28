Biden Says 'We'll See' When Asked If He Would Meet With Putin on Jan 10 - Reports

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council told Agence France-Presse that bilateral talks had been scheduled for January 10. Representatives from the NATO alliance are also tentatively set to meet two days later."When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table and we will put our concerns on the table with Russia's activities as well," the spokesperson said.Asked about the meeting, Biden told reporters "we'll see."Of course, the Kremlin doesn't seem to think the dates are firm, either: earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters the dates "are being considered, but there is no final agreement."
