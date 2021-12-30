Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/russia-will-seek-firm-security-guarantees-from-us-during-geneva-talks-on-10-january-1091909030.html
Russia Will Seek Firm Security Guarantees From US During Geneva Talks on 10 January
Russia Will Seek Firm Security Guarantees From US During Geneva Talks on 10 January
The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed that Moscow will seek firm security guarantees from the US during upcoming bilateral talks in Geneva
2021-12-30T08:33+0000
2021-12-30T09:32+0000
world
russia
us
talks
security guarantees
wendy sherman
sergey ryabkov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083159783_0:171:3032:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_5186484575426d154822ae6a9a3084fb.jpg
The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed that Moscow will seek firm security guarantees from the US during upcoming bilateral talks in Geneva.The ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday that the talks are scheduled for 10 January , and that there are no alternatives to this date.According to her, the Russian and US delegations will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, respectively.The spokeswoman also said that Moscow confirms an upcoming meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on 12 January and the 13 January consultations between Russia and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).The remarks come after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow will firmly defend its national interests at the upcoming Geneva talks, vowing not to make any unilateral concessions without taking the balance of interests into account.Last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that Washington's attempts to use the dialogue with Russia on security guarantees as a cover for the further military development of Ukraine will lead to an inevitable deterioration of the situation, and that the responsibility for this will fall entirely on the US and NATO.
Russia is still, extremely naive!
1
if US no agree what happen?
0
2
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083159783_152:0:2881:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d3d3fd5a9985ca06818adcd0e78f4345.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, us, talks, security guarantees, wendy sherman, sergey ryabkov

Russia Will Seek Firm Security Guarantees From US During Geneva Talks on 10 January

08:33 GMT 30.12.2021 (Updated: 09:32 GMT 30.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankA view shows Mont-Blanc bridge decorated with flags of the USA and Russia ahead of the June 16 summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Geneva, Switzerland
A view shows Mont-Blanc bridge decorated with flags of the USA and Russia ahead of the June 16 summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that the Geneva talks between Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will be held on 10 January.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed that Moscow will seek firm security guarantees from the US during upcoming bilateral talks in Geneva.
The ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday that the talks are scheduled for 10 January , and that there are no alternatives to this date.
According to her, the Russian and US delegations will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, respectively.
The agenda of the talks "naturally includes a discussion of the Russian draft documents submitted to the US - an agreement [...] on security guarantees and an accord on measures to ensure the security of the Russian Federation and NATO. In the course of these negotiations, we will seek to obtain firm security guarantees for Russia, namely, the non-advancement of NATO to the east and the non-deployment of weapons systems threatening Russia near its borders", Zakharova said.
The spokeswoman also said that Moscow confirms an upcoming meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on 12 January and the 13 January consultations between Russia and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).
"As for the discussion of the draft international legal documents proposed by us on security guarantees […] it will take place within the framework of the high-level Russian-American dialogue in Geneva on 10 January, and then - at a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on 12 January in Brussels, and on 12 January in Vienna at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council", she told a press briefing.
The remarks come after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow will firmly defend its national interests at the upcoming Geneva talks, vowing not to make any unilateral concessions without taking the balance of interests into account.
Last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that Washington's attempts to use the dialogue with Russia on security guarantees as a cover for the further military development of Ukraine will lead to an inevitable deterioration of the situation, and that the responsibility for this will fall entirely on the US and NATO.
1102000
Discuss
Popular comments
Russia is still, extremely naive!
Valentin
30 December, 12:03 GMT1
000000
if US no agree what happen?
Sim Nyla
30 December, 11:46 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:31 GMTBiden and Putin to Hold Call on Thursday Ahead of January Talks on Ukraine
08:40 GMTIraqi Interpreter Working for US Troops Says Collaborators 'Abandoned Like Toys'
08:33 GMTRussia Will Seek Firm Security Guarantees From US During Geneva Talks on 10 January
07:59 GMTMan on a Mission to Kill Joe Biden in Order to Rid White House of 'Evil Demons' Arrested in Iowa
07:51 GMTIraq Invader George Bush Once Admitted He 'Didn't Know Much About International Affairs'
07:25 GMTHindu Seer Arrested for Insulting India's Independence Leader Mahatma Gandhi
07:16 GMTNo 10 Feared Tony Blair's Visit to US Amid Clinton Sex Scandal Could Taint His Image
07:01 GMTIndia Declares Border State a 'Disturbed Area' as Botched Army Ambush Triggers Outrage
06:40 GMTWe Won't Stop: Marching Queen's Guard Tramples Careless Child - Video
06:38 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Statue in India's Goa Sparks Twitterstorm
06:36 GMTVirtually Impossible to Tell Apart Omicron and Common Cold, Swedish Professor Says
06:07 GMTCriticism of Russia's Verdict on Memorial NGO Shows Disrespect for Judicial System
05:54 GMTReports of Saddam Hussein Hiding in Hole 'Fabricated', Iraqi Interpreter for US Military Says
05:53 GMTDanes Urged to Refrain From Large New Year Parties Amid World-Record Infection Wave
05:48 GMTPrince Andrew 'Should Be Quaking in His Boots' After Ghislaine Maxwell's Guilty Verdict, Lawyer Says
05:28 GMTNorwegian Diplomat Slams NATO Boss Stoltenberg, Urges Him to Ease Russia Tensions
05:25 GMTPrincess Diana Files: Loony Speaker, Loopy Ideas
05:00 GMT'Others Must Be Held Accountable': Epstein Accuser Giuffre Welcomes Guilty Verdict in Maxwell Trial
04:51 GMTBoycott of Beijing Olympics by US Doomed to Failure, As Boycott of Sochi Games, Ambassador Says
04:00 GMTPrime Male: Bezos' New Pumped Up Look Is Result of Work Out & Strict Diet, Not HGH - Report