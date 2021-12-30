https://sputniknews.com/20211230/russia-will-seek-firm-security-guarantees-from-us-during-geneva-talks-on-10-january-1091909030.html

Russia Will Seek Firm Security Guarantees From US During Geneva Talks on 10 January

Russia Will Seek Firm Security Guarantees From US During Geneva Talks on 10 January

The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed that Moscow will seek firm security guarantees from the US during upcoming bilateral talks in Geneva

2021-12-30T08:33+0000

2021-12-30T08:33+0000

2021-12-30T09:32+0000

world

russia

us

talks

security guarantees

wendy sherman

sergey ryabkov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083159783_0:171:3032:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_5186484575426d154822ae6a9a3084fb.jpg

The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed that Moscow will seek firm security guarantees from the US during upcoming bilateral talks in Geneva.The ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday that the talks are scheduled for 10 January , and that there are no alternatives to this date.According to her, the Russian and US delegations will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, respectively.The spokeswoman also said that Moscow confirms an upcoming meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on 12 January and the 13 January consultations between Russia and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).The remarks come after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow will firmly defend its national interests at the upcoming Geneva talks, vowing not to make any unilateral concessions without taking the balance of interests into account.Last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that Washington's attempts to use the dialogue with Russia on security guarantees as a cover for the further military development of Ukraine will lead to an inevitable deterioration of the situation, and that the responsibility for this will fall entirely on the US and NATO.

Valentin Russia is still, extremely naive! 1

Sim Nyla if US no agree what happen? 0

2

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

world, russia, us, talks, security guarantees, wendy sherman, sergey ryabkov