Security Guarantees Proposals Handover to US is Step Towards Substantive Dialogue, Moscow
Security Guarantees Proposals Handover to US is Step Towards Substantive Dialogue, Moscow
The handover of Russia's proposals on security guarantees to US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried is a step towards launching a substantive dialogue on the matter,
2021-12-16T07:42+0000
2021-12-16T07:53+0000
"Ryabkov handed over our security proposals to the US side ... They are formulated on the basis of the statements made by [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] ... We are ready for substantive work on key issues that concern both the peoples of our countries and the entire international community," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.The diplomat added that Russia is ready for a constructive work on security guarantees with the West despite the existing disagreements between the sides.On 15 December, US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov shared Moscow's proposals on European security, and she will take these ideas back to Washington.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden had a two-hour conversation in the format of a closed video-conference. The meeting was held amid rising tensions over Ukraine as the US and its allies accuse Russia of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, warning that they inflame an already tense situation.
Security Guarantees Proposals Handover to US is Step Towards Substantive Dialogue, Moscow

07:42 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 07:53 GMT 16.12.2021)
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The handover of Russia's proposals on security guarantees to US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried is a step towards launching a substantive dialogue on the matter, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Ryabkov handed over our security proposals to the US side ... They are formulated on the basis of the statements made by [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] ... We are ready for substantive work on key issues that concern both the peoples of our countries and the entire international community," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.
The diplomat added that Russia is ready for a constructive work on security guarantees with the West despite the existing disagreements between the sides.
On 15 December, US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov shared Moscow's proposals on European security, and she will take these ideas back to Washington.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden had a two-hour conversation in the format of a closed video-conference. The meeting was held amid rising tensions over Ukraine as the US and its allies accuse Russia of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, warning that they inflame an already tense situation.
