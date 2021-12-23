https://sputniknews.com/20211223/nato-expansion-to-the-east-is-unacceptable-for-russia-putin-says-1091745630.html

NATO Expansion to the East is Unacceptable for Russia, Putin Says

NATO Expansion to the East is Unacceptable for Russia, Putin Says

The Russian president stressed that national security is Moscow’s number one priority, and that Western countries misled Russia by expanding NATO in Eastern... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-23T10:34+0000

2021-12-23T10:34+0000

2021-12-23T11:22+0000

russia

us

vladimir putin

missiles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15920/10/159201080_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_0f6e8e5120eb7c2d5abf036c3a32e638.jpg

Answering a question from Sky News about the security guarantees and the possibility of an "invasion" of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin stressed that the whole situation was created by the West.He reiterated that the West should immediately give firm guarantees to Russia instead of just talking about them for decades.The Russian president stated that his future negotiations with Joe Biden will depend on the US answer to Moscow's security guarantee proposals, and expressed hope that the talks will develop in a constructive way.The statement came after Russia last week made security guarantee proposals to the US and NATO, later also publishing two draft agreements on the Foreign Ministry's website. The proposals suggest that neither Russia nor NATO send troops, ships, or aircraft within striking distance of the other party. They also stipulate limiting the deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles, as well as returning nuclear weapons already deployed abroad to their country of origin.Moscow also demanded that NATO halt its eastward expansion towards Russia's borders and not invite post-Soviet countries into the bloc, or deploy military infrastructure on their territory.According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the first round of security talks between Moscow and Washington regarding the proposals is set to take place in early 2022.

Brit26 Good nes! It is about time Putin drew some clear red lines and gave a list of consequenses if crossed. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, us, vladimir putin, missiles