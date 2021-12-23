Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/russia-us-attempts-to-use-security-guarantee-talks-as-cover-to-arm-ukraine-will-worsen-situation-1091739952.html
Russia: US Attempts to Use Security Guarantee Talks as Cover to Arm Ukraine Will Worsen Situation
Russia: US Attempts to Use Security Guarantee Talks as Cover to Arm Ukraine Will Worsen Situation
On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed that the first round of Moscow-Washington talks on security guarantees is due to be held in early... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-23T07:54+0000
2021-12-23T08:15+0000
us
russia
ukraine
security guarantees
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105022/62/1050226217_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_928ab957d538cce93856558d557be461.jpg
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that Washington's attempts to use the dialogue with Russia on security guarantees as a cover for the further military development of Ukraine will lead to an inevitable deterioration of the situation, and the responsibility for this will fall entirely on the US and NATO."We want to quickly formalise those agreements that we have put on paper […]. If a precondition on the American side is the requirement that we carry out certain measures on our own territory that Washington and other NATO capitals will 'like', or that, under dictation of Kiev, the Americans want to put forward as a requirement for us, as a condition for the continuation of further work then it will not work", Ryabkov said in an interview with the magazine International Affairs on Thursday.In this case, Russia will conclude that the US does not have the political will to negotiate, "that everything that happens is used as a cover for continuing the same policy of militarily developing Ukraine and other states for anti-Russian purposes", according to the Russian deputy foreign minister."This is exactly what prompted us to put forward our proposals [on security guarantees]. And in this situation, the responsibility for further deterioration (and in such a situation it will simply become inevitable) […] will fall on the American side and on US allies", Ryabkov pointed out.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105022/62/1050226217_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_969969038a51e1446c7497f2a71fe08c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, ukraine, security guarantees

Russia: US Attempts to Use Security Guarantee Talks as Cover to Arm Ukraine Will Worsen Situation

07:54 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 08:15 GMT 23.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev / Go to the photo bankMoscow sights
Moscow sights - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Being updated
On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed that the first round of Moscow-Washington talks on security guarantees is due to be held in early 2022.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that Washington's attempts to use the dialogue with Russia on security guarantees as a cover for the further military development of Ukraine will lead to an inevitable deterioration of the situation, and the responsibility for this will fall entirely on the US and NATO.
"We want to quickly formalise those agreements that we have put on paper […]. If a precondition on the American side is the requirement that we carry out certain measures on our own territory that Washington and other NATO capitals will 'like', or that, under dictation of Kiev, the Americans want to put forward as a requirement for us, as a condition for the continuation of further work then it will not work", Ryabkov said in an interview with the magazine International Affairs on Thursday.
In this case, Russia will conclude that the US does not have the political will to negotiate, "that everything that happens is used as a cover for continuing the same policy of militarily developing Ukraine and other states for anti-Russian purposes", according to the Russian deputy foreign minister.
"This is exactly what prompted us to put forward our proposals [on security guarantees]. And in this situation, the responsibility for further deterioration (and in such a situation it will simply become inevitable) […] will fall on the American side and on US allies", Ryabkov pointed out.
703000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:54 GMTRussia: US Attempts to Use Security Guarantee Talks as Cover to Arm Ukraine Will Worsen Situation
07:15 GMTNorthern Ireland to Impose COVID-19 Restrictions After Christmas to Curb Surge of Omicron Strain
06:58 GMTAs Conditions in Gaza Improve, Christians in the Enclave Prepare to Celebrate Christmas
06:26 GMTRussian MFA on Belarus-Poland Border Crisis: West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees
06:16 GMTMajor Norwegian Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Interfere With Young Women's Periods
06:09 GMTChances of Novak Djokovic's Participation in Australian Open Rise After Vaccine Exemption Hints
06:09 GMTPresident Putin to Hold Annual End-of-Year Press Conference in Moscow
05:51 GMTBoJo Allegedly Not Going to Change COVID Rules Before Xmas as Studies Show Omicron Milder Than Delta
05:23 GMTAncient Golden Neck Ring 'of Almost Divine Quality' Found in Denmark
05:15 GMTHow 'Garden Party Leak' Adds to Growing Pile of Scandals Surrounding BoJo
03:53 GMTUS Congresswoman Scanlon Carjacked at Gunpoint After Meeting in Philadelphia - Statement
02:57 GMTBiden: Potential 2024 Rematch With Trump Would 'Increase' Desire to Seek Reelection
02:35 GMTBarcelona Reportedly Set to Meet Man City's €55 Million Price for Ferran Torres
02:14 GMTUS House January 6 Panel Requests Testimony From Republican Congressman Jordan - Letter
02:01 GMTUS Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Challenges to Biden Admin. Vaccine Mandates - Filing
01:55 GMTUS Shows Absence of Constructive Approach on Russian Diplomatic Property – Kremlin
01:30 GMTVideo: Virginia Conservators Open 1887 Time Capsule Found Beneath Removed Robert E. Lee Statue
01:01 GMT‘Most Important Box Office Force?’: Experts Weigh in on Pandemic-Era Success of ‘Spider-Man’
YesterdayOur First Lockdown Experiment Failed. Let's Not Try a Second One
YesterdayHarris Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Staffer Gets Infected Earlier - Statement