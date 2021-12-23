https://sputniknews.com/20211223/russia-us-attempts-to-use-security-guarantee-talks-as-cover-to-arm-ukraine-will-worsen-situation-1091739952.html

Russia: US Attempts to Use Security Guarantee Talks as Cover to Arm Ukraine Will Worsen Situation

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed that the first round of Moscow-Washington talks on security guarantees is due to be held in early... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that Washington's attempts to use the dialogue with Russia on security guarantees as a cover for the further military development of Ukraine will lead to an inevitable deterioration of the situation, and the responsibility for this will fall entirely on the US and NATO."We want to quickly formalise those agreements that we have put on paper […]. If a precondition on the American side is the requirement that we carry out certain measures on our own territory that Washington and other NATO capitals will 'like', or that, under dictation of Kiev, the Americans want to put forward as a requirement for us, as a condition for the continuation of further work then it will not work", Ryabkov said in an interview with the magazine International Affairs on Thursday.In this case, Russia will conclude that the US does not have the political will to negotiate, "that everything that happens is used as a cover for continuing the same policy of militarily developing Ukraine and other states for anti-Russian purposes", according to the Russian deputy foreign minister."This is exactly what prompted us to put forward our proposals [on security guarantees]. And in this situation, the responsibility for further deterioration (and in such a situation it will simply become inevitable) […] will fall on the American side and on US allies", Ryabkov pointed out.

