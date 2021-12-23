Registration was successful!
International
Live Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/live-updates-vladimir-putins-2021-year-end-annual-press-conference-1091741070.html
Live Updates: Vladimir Putin's 2021 Year-End Annual Press Conference
Live Updates: Vladimir Putin's 2021 Year-End Annual Press Conference
Putin started the tradition of holding a year-end press event in 2001. This year, the president is holding an offline presser, but the number of journalists has been limited to around 500 due to the pandemic. International issues are expected to be in the spotlight, including relations with the US and Europe, as well as the situation in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2021

Live Updates: Vladimir Putin's 2021 Year-End Annual Press Conference

08:41 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 09:21 GMT 23.12.2021)
Putin started the tradition of holding a year-end press event in 2001. This year, the president is holding an offline presser, but the number of journalists has been limited to around 500 due to the pandemic. International issues are expected to be in the spotlight, including relations with the US and Europe, as well as the situation in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual press conference in Moscow. Journalists from Russian and foreign media outlets have gathered for a Q&A session. According to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin will be answering all their questions "until the very end".
09:47 GMT 23.12.2021
Social Aid Reached 4.5 Trillion Roubles Last Year
09:35 GMT 23.12.2021
Death Rate Increased Amid Pandemic, Saving People is Top Priority for Russia, Putin Says
According to the president, demographic issues remain a very important challenge for Russia, as 146 million people is not enough for such a large country.
09:31 GMT 23.12.2021
Putin: Vaccination Rate in Russia Has Reached 59.4%

"We have 59.4% collective immunity as of today, or as of yesterday evening. This includes both our citizens who have recovered [from COVIID] and who were vaccinated. But this is not enough, we need herd immunity somewhere near 80%. Hopefully next year we will reach this level", Putin said.

09:31 GMT 23.12.2021
Russia's External Debt Decreased to Lowest Level in the World, Putin Says
Putin noted that Russia's external debt dropped 4%, while international reserves jumped from $595 billion to $625.5 billion.
09:22 GMT 23.12.2021
Putin: Russian Economy Managed to Endure Pandemic More Successfully Than Many Other Top Economies

"Our economy, faced with challenges and forced restrictions, nevertheless, turned out to be more mobilised and ready to endure the shocks than many developed economies in the world, even if we take the top 20", the Russian president said.

Putin also noted that after a 3 percent decline, and the rebound was swift.
09:03 GMT 23.12.2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
09:01 GMT
08:55 GMT 23.12.2021
Journalists Gather for Presser With Putin, Preparing to Draw President's Attention
08:50 GMT 23.12.2021
President Putin to Hold Annual End-of-Year Press Conference in Moscow
President Putin to Hold Annual End-of-Year Press Conference in Moscow
06:09 GMT
08:46 GMT 23.12.2021
Journalists Attending Putin's Annual Press Conference Disinfected With Particles of Silver
