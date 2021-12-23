https://sputniknews.com/20211223/putin-on-potential-recognition-of-taliban-russia-working-with-partners-on-consolidated-approach-1091750314.html

Putin on Potential Recognition of Taliban: Russia Working With Partners on Consolidated Approach

Russia is "working with all [our] international partners to come up with a consolidated decision" on recognition of the Taliban, President Vladimir Putin told his annual press conference on Thursday

Russia is "working with all [our] international partners to come up with a consolidated decision" regarding possible recognition of the Taliban, President Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference on Thursday, answering a question from Sputnik.The Russian president added that Afghanistan requires assistance and the nations present on Afghan territory for 20 years and destroyed its economy should take care of it. Putin Reveals When Russia May Exclude Taliban From Blacklist The remarks followed Putin making it clear in October that the Taliban may be excluded from the ban list if the situation in Afghanistan continues to improve. According to Putin, the decision should be made in the same way and as it was earlier made, when the Taliban was added to the list of terrorist organisations, that is, through the UN Security Council. "This is not about Russia", he emphasised.In mid-August, the Taliban entered the Afghan capital Kabul, and the last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September, after weeks of successful Taliban advances on government troops, who offered little or no resistance. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of an all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the Taliban's previous stint in power, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*Organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

