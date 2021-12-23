Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/putin-on-potential-recognition-of-taliban-russia-working-with-partners-on-consolidated-approach-1091750314.html
Putin on Potential Recognition of Taliban: Russia Working With Partners on Consolidated Approach
Putin on Potential Recognition of Taliban: Russia Working With Partners on Consolidated Approach
Russia is "working with all [our] international partners to come up with a consolidated decision" on recognition of the Taliban, President Vladimir Putin told his annual press conference on Thursday
2021-12-23T13:07+0000
2021-12-23T14:32+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
taliban
press conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091750596_0:0:3018:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_646015978eda30297661db178053123d.jpg
Russia is "working with all [our] international partners to come up with a consolidated decision" regarding possible recognition of the Taliban, President Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference on Thursday, answering a question from Sputnik.The Russian president added that Afghanistan requires assistance and the nations present on Afghan territory for 20 years and destroyed its economy should take care of it. Putin Reveals When Russia May Exclude Taliban From Blacklist The remarks followed Putin making it clear in October that the Taliban may be excluded from the ban list if the situation in Afghanistan continues to improve. According to Putin, the decision should be made in the same way and as it was earlier made, when the Taliban was added to the list of terrorist organisations, that is, through the UN Security Council. "This is not about Russia", he emphasised.In mid-August, the Taliban entered the Afghan capital Kabul, and the last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September, after weeks of successful Taliban advances on government troops, who offered little or no resistance. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of an all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the Taliban's previous stint in power, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*Organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/not-based-on-legal-rules-taliban-slams-un-committees-decision-to-deny-it-representation-at-un-1091195394.html
Putin is to sensible for Washington , London , etc ... the EU could be hit with another wave of refugees this time from Afghanistan ... it's in there best interests to make sure Afghanistan is not another failed state
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091750596_149:0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb6f2d54be4742729f86c55eae39891c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, vladimir putin, taliban, press conference

Putin on Potential Recognition of Taliban: Russia Working With Partners on Consolidated Approach

13:07 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 14:32 GMT 23.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the photo bankRepresentatives of the Taliban movement after the third meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan (File)
Representatives of the Taliban movement after the third meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Taliban* may be excluded from the terrorist blacklist if the situation in Afghanistan continues to improve.
Russia is "working with all [our] international partners to come up with a consolidated decision" regarding possible recognition of the Taliban, President Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference on Thursday, answering a question from Sputnik.
"As for recognition, as a whole we must proceed from reality, proceed from the fact that, after all, the forces that ended up at the head of Afghanistan will intend to ensure that all ethnic groups are represented in the leadership of the country. And this is the only thing, in my opinion, that can create conditions that give rise to hope for stabilisation in Afghanistan", Putin stressed.
The Russian president added that Afghanistan requires assistance and the nations present on Afghan territory for 20 years and destroyed its economy should take care of it.
"First of all, it is necessary to unfreeze Afghanistan's monetary holdings in foreign banks, primarily US ones, in order to provide humanitarian assistance in full to the Afghan people, otherwise there may be a famine and severe consequences that will also affect the neighbouring countries", Putin noted.

Putin Reveals When Russia May Exclude Taliban From Blacklist

The remarks followed Putin making it clear in October that the Taliban may be excluded from the ban list if the situation in Afghanistan continues to improve.
"We all expect from those people, from the Taliban, who now unconditionally control the situation in Afghanistan, we expect the situation to develop in a positive manner. We will make a decision to exclude them from this terrorist list, from the list of terrorist organisations", he said.
According to Putin, the decision should be made in the same way and as it was earlier made, when the Taliban was added to the list of terrorist organisations, that is, through the UN Security Council. "This is not about Russia", he emphasised.
Taliban negotiator Suhail Shaheen attends a press conference in Moscow on July 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
Afghanistan
'Not Based on Legal Rules': Taliban Slams UN Committee’s Decision to Deny it Representation at UN
2 December, 14:55 GMT
In mid-August, the Taliban entered the Afghan capital Kabul, and the last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September, after weeks of successful Taliban advances on government troops, who offered little or no resistance.
As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of an all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the Taliban's previous stint in power, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*Organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
1200100
Discuss
Popular comments
Putin is to sensible for Washington , London , etc ... the EU could be hit with another wave of refugees this time from Afghanistan ... it's in there best interests to make sure Afghanistan is not another failed state
Alba1970
23 December, 17:11 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:18 GMTFrom Ukraine Crisis to Gender Politics: Key Takeaways From Putin's 2021 Presser
14:15 GMTFirst Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Baby Lilibet Released
14:12 GMTChina to Send Police to Help Solomon Islands Curb Riots
14:03 GMTGermany Confirms Its First Omicron-Related Death
13:54 GMTUK’s Energy Bills Could Increase by 50% in 2022
13:21 GMT160-Year-Old Church Vandalised in India's Karnataka – Video
13:18 GMTBollywood Star Kangana Ranaut Records Statement With Police on 'Spreading Hate' Over Farmer Protest
13:07 GMTPutin on Potential Recognition of Taliban: Russia Working With Partners on Consolidated Approach
12:52 GMTFrance Unveils Classified Archives on Algerian War
12:42 GMTPutin Slams 'Unacceptable' US Boycott of Beijing Winter Games as Attempt to Hold Back China's Growth
12:33 GMTProtest in India’s Karnataka Ahead of Talks on Anti-Conversion Bill, Media Banned in Assembly
12:33 GMTParis Saint-Germain's Worries Mount Amid Growing Concerns Over Neymar's Recovery From Injury
12:17 GMTUK Labour Party Calls for 'More Clarity' Over Possible Further COVID-19 Restrictions
12:12 GMTRussia Should Look for 'Effective Antidote' to Non-Traditional Values From Abroad, Putin Says
12:03 GMTPutin Links European Gas Crunch to EU Buying on Spot Markets
11:40 GMTMurmansk Region Creates New Tourist Attractions, Governor Says
11:31 GMTUS Judge Rejects Michael Flynn’s Request to Block 6 January Panel’s Subpoenas
11:04 GMTIndian Army To Deploy Suicide Drones to Boost Artillery in Forward Posts Along China Border
10:51 GMTOutrage as Illinois State Capitol Welcomes...Baby Satan for Christmas
10:34 GMTNATO Expansion to the East is Unacceptable for Russia, Putin Says