Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/putin-slams-unacceptable-us-boycott-of-beijing-winter-games-as-attempt-to-hold-back-chinas-growth-1091749628.html
Putin Slams 'Unacceptable' US Boycott of Beijing Winter Games as Attempt to Hold Back China's Growth
Putin Slams 'Unacceptable' US Boycott of Beijing Winter Games as Attempt to Hold Back China's Growth
The US previously said it is planning not to send any American officials to the upcoming Winter Olympics in China. 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-23T12:42+0000
2021-12-23T12:54+0000
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his annual press conference on Thursday that the boycott of the Beijing Olympic games is a mistake and an unacceptable decision. He stressed he has always been against the politicisation of sports, noting that the US boycott aims to curb China's development.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world

Putin Slams 'Unacceptable' US Boycott of Beijing Winter Games as Attempt to Hold Back China's Growth

12:42 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 12:54 GMT 23.12.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
The US previously said it is planning not to send any American officials to the upcoming Winter Olympics in China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his annual press conference on Thursday that the boycott of the Beijing Olympic games is a mistake and an unacceptable decision. He stressed he has always been against the politicisation of sports, noting that the US boycott aims to curb China's development.

“This decision is unacceptable and erroneous. I spoke with a former US president, and he told me that the boycotts of the Olympics in Los Angeles and Moscow were a big mistake, made by the United States as well. But the United States continues to do the very same mistake. What caused that exactly? It is an attempt to curb China's growth", the president stated.

© REUTERS / TINGSHU WANGSkiing - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - FIS Ski Cross World Cup - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - November 27, 2021 Spectators hold Chinese flags before the competition
Skiing - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - FIS Ski Cross World Cup - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - November 27, 2021 Spectators hold Chinese flags before the competition - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
Skiing - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - FIS Ski Cross World Cup - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - November 27, 2021 Spectators hold Chinese flags before the competition
© REUTERS / TINGSHU WANG

"They cannot hold back the development of China. The Chinese economy is already larger than the US economy in terms of purchasing power parity. China will inevitably become the world's top economy in all other respects. But you have to understand this", he added.

500000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:52 GMTFrance Unveils Classified Archives on Algerian War
12:42 GMTPutin Slams 'Unacceptable' US Boycott of Beijing Winter Games as Attempt to Hold Back China's Growth
12:33 GMTProtest in India’s Karnataka Ahead of Talks on Anti-Conversion Bill, Media Banned in Assembly
12:33 GMTParis Saint-Germain's Worries Mount Amid Growing Concerns Over Neymar's Recovery From Injury
12:17 GMTUK Labour Party Calls for 'More Clarity' Over Possible Further COVID-19 Restrictions
12:12 GMTRussia Should Look for 'Effective Antidote' to Non-Traditional Values From Abroad, Putin Says
12:03 GMTPutin Links European Gas Crunch to EU Buying on Spot Markets
11:40 GMTMurmansk Region Creates New Tourist Attractions, Governor Says
11:31 GMTUS Judge Rejects Michael Flynn’s Request to Block 6 January Panel’s Subpoenas
11:04 GMTIndian Army To Deploy Suicide Drones to Boost Artillery in Forward Posts Along China Border
10:51 GMTOutrage as Illinois State Capitol Welcomes...Baby Satan for Christmas
10:34 GMTNATO Expansion to the East is Unacceptable for Russia, Putin Says
10:25 GMTRussia, China Jointly Developing High-Tech Weapons, Putin Says
10:24 GMTIndian Ex-Defence Chiefs Say Hindus Calling 'to Kill' Muslims Threaten National Security
10:19 GMTFrench Presidential Hopeful Zemmour Condemns Video of Supporters 'Shooting at Imaginary Macron'
10:16 GMTTwo Killed, Several Injured in Suspected Bomb Blast in India's Punjab
10:16 GMTPutin: Reunification of Crimea With Russia Was Not on Agenda Before Coup in Ukraine
09:37 GMTSaudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Eliminates Drone Seeking to Target Yemeni Airport
09:26 GMT'Nobody Saw it Coming': Biden Says US Lacks COVID Test Kits as Omicron on the Rise Across Nation
09:08 GMTCould Libyan Presidential Election Result in Tripoli Recognising Israel?