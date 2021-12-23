https://sputniknews.com/20211223/putin-slams-unacceptable-us-boycott-of-beijing-winter-games-as-attempt-to-hold-back-chinas-growth-1091749628.html

Putin Slams 'Unacceptable' US Boycott of Beijing Winter Games as Attempt to Hold Back China's Growth

Putin Slams 'Unacceptable' US Boycott of Beijing Winter Games as Attempt to Hold Back China's Growth

The US previously said it is planning not to send any American officials to the upcoming Winter Olympics in China. 23.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-23T12:42+0000

2021-12-23T12:42+0000

2021-12-23T12:54+0000

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his annual press conference on Thursday that the boycott of the Beijing Olympic games is a mistake and an unacceptable decision. He stressed he has always been against the politicisation of sports, noting that the US boycott aims to curb China's development.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world