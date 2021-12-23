Putin Slams 'Unacceptable' US Boycott of Beijing Winter Games as Attempt to Hold Back China's Growth
12:42 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 12:54 GMT 23.12.2021)
The US previously said it is planning not to send any American officials to the upcoming Winter Olympics in China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his annual press conference on Thursday that the boycott of the Beijing Olympic games is a mistake and an unacceptable decision. He stressed he has always been against the politicisation of sports, noting that the US boycott aims to curb China's development.
“This decision is unacceptable and erroneous. I spoke with a former US president, and he told me that the boycotts of the Olympics in Los Angeles and Moscow were a big mistake, made by the United States as well. But the United States continues to do the very same mistake. What caused that exactly? It is an attempt to curb China's growth", the president stated.
© REUTERS / TINGSHU WANGSkiing - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - FIS Ski Cross World Cup - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - November 27, 2021 Spectators hold Chinese flags before the competition
"They cannot hold back the development of China. The Chinese economy is already larger than the US economy in terms of purchasing power parity. China will inevitably become the world's top economy in all other respects. But you have to understand this", he added.