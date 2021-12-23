https://sputniknews.com/20211223/putin-links-european-gas-crunch-to-eu-buying-at-spot-markets-1091748541.html

Putin Links European Gas Crunch to EU Buying on Spot Markets

Russian President Vladimir Putin again rejected Europe’s accusations of trying to manipulate its gas market, saying the European gas crunch resulted from the European Union's decision to buy on spot markets.

Putin accused the EU of reselling Russian gas it bought at long-term contract prices in the lucrative spot markets.He suggested that Germany was reverse-pumping Russian gas to Ukraine through Poland. He pointed to a pipeline connection between Poland and Ukraine that has the same capacity — 3 million cubic metres per day — as what is being pumped from Germany to Poland.Europe is currently facing an unprecedented spike in gas prices, with gas futures hitting a record high of $2,187 per 1,000 cubic metres.

