Russia Should Look for 'Effective Antidote' to Non-Traditional Values From Abroad, Putin Says

Russia Should Look for 'Effective Antidote' to Non-Traditional Values From Abroad, Putin Says

The Russian president made the statement during his annual Q&A session, during which he speaks on a variety of topics ranging from domestic policy and social... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International

Russia should look for an "effective antidote" to non-traditional values from abroad, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. The Russian head of state made the statement while being asked questions about new ethics, gender identity, and transgender individuals. Putin stressed that Russia has to support its traditional values in order to fight the obscurantism that is coming from the West.The Russian head of state warned that female sports will cease to exist if organisations allow men, who identify themselves as women, to participate in competitions.The Russian president is holding his traditional Q&A session during which he speaks on a variety of topics, including the economy, domestic policy, social and international issues.

