Russia Should Look for 'Effective Antidote' to Non-Traditional Values From Abroad, Putin Says

Russia should look for an "effective antidote" to non-traditional values from abroad, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. The Russian head of state made the statement while being asked questions about new ethics, gender identity, and transgender individuals. Putin stressed that Russia has to support its traditional values in order to fight the obscurantism that is coming from the West.The Russian head of state warned that female sports will cease to exist if organisations allow men, who identify themselves as women, to participate in competitions.The Russian president is holding his traditional Q&A session during which he speaks on a variety of topics, including the economy, domestic policy, social and international issues.
The Russian president made the statement during his annual Q&A session, during which he speaks on a variety of topics ranging from domestic policy and social issues to the economy and international issues. This year's event was scaled down to the coronavirus pandemic with only 500 journalists in attendance.
“Just like with the coronavirus pandemic one can't escape [non-traditional values coming from abroad]. We need to look for an antidote. If one thinks that a man and a woman is the same thing¸ let them think so, but there has to be common sense in everything", Putin said.
"Imagine a man declares that he is a woman and starts competing in weightlifitng. This will destroy women's professional sports. I am a proponent of the traditional approach that a woman is a woman and a man is a man", Putin said.
