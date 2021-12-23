Registration was successful!
Live Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
Russia should look for an "effective antidote" to non-traditional values from abroad, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. The Russian head of state made the statement while being asked questions about new ethics, gender identity, and transgender individuals. Putin stressed that Russia has to support its traditional values in order to fight the obscurantism that is coming from the West.The Russian head of state warned that female sports will cease to exist if organisations allow men, who identify themselves as women, to participate in competitions.The Russian president is holding his traditional Q&amp;A session during which he speaks on a variety of topics, including the economy, domestic policy, social and international issues.
Russia Should Look for 'Effective Antidote' to Non-Traditional Values From Abroad, Putin Says

12:12 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 12:54 GMT 23.12.2021)
Being updated
The Russian president made the statement during his annual Q&A session, during which he speaks on a variety of topics ranging from domestic policy and social issues to the economy and international issues. This year's event was scaled down to the coronavirus pandemic with only 500 journalists in attendance.
Russia should look for an "effective antidote" to non-traditional values from abroad, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. The Russian head of state made the statement while being asked questions about new ethics, gender identity, and transgender individuals.
Putin stressed that Russia has to support its traditional values in order to fight the obscurantism that is coming from the West.

“Just like with the coronavirus pandemic one can't escape [non-traditional values coming from abroad]. We need to look for an antidote. If one thinks that a man and a woman is the same thing¸ let them think so, but there has to be common sense in everything", Putin said.

The Russian head of state warned that female sports will cease to exist if organisations allow men, who identify themselves as women, to participate in competitions.

"Imagine a man declares that he is a woman and starts competing in weightlifitng. This will destroy women's professional sports. I am a proponent of the traditional approach that a woman is a woman and a man is a man", Putin said.

The Russian president is holding his traditional Q&A session during which he speaks on a variety of topics, including the economy, domestic policy, social and international issues.
Discuss
Popular comments
That is the most powerful statement made in 2021. And Putin was also correct when he stated: A Nation that doesn't defend it's children has, no future. Incredible mind and a gentle soul. The last defese of Orthodox Christians
Xcalibur Graphical
23 December, 15:45 GMT
