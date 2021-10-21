Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/putin-says-discussion-on-men-and-women-in-west-has-become-phantasmagorical-1090106736.html
Putin: Battle for Equal Rights in West Turning Into Dogmatism Bordering on the Absurd
Putin: Battle for Equal Rights in West Turning Into Dogmatism Bordering on the Absurd
According to the Russian president, the current battle for equal rights in some Western nations has turned into a phantasmagorical farce. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
The West's battle against discrimination and equal rights appears to be turning into aggressive dogmatism on the verge of absurdity, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said."The battle for equal rights and against discrimination are being turned into aggressive dogmatism bordering on the absurd, when the great authors of the past - such as Sheakspeare, are no longer taught in schools and universities, because they and their ideas come to be viewed as backward. The classics are considered backward for their failure to understand the importance of the questions of race or gender," Putin said.Russia, Putin suggested, looks on "in amazement" at the processes taking place in countries which have dubbed themselves the "flagships of progress."The discussion of gender rights in the West, for instance, has turned into a "phantasmagoria" in a number of Western countries, according to the president. The same is the case when it comes to the idea of giving children the right to independently determine their gender. The latter, he suggested, "borders on a crime against humanity."Characterizing Russia's conservative ideology as a "conservativism of optimists," Putin said that "we believe that stable and successful development is possible," and that "everything depends first and foremost on our own efforts.""For the coming period of global reconstruction, which may continue for quite some time and the final outcome of which is not known, moderate conservatism is the most reasonable approach, at least in my opinion," Putin suggested. "People really value in us our stability and the possibility for normal development, for the certainty that their plans and hopes will not collapse due to the irresponsible aspirations of the latest revolutionaries," he added.
vladimir putin

Putin: Battle for Equal Rights in West Turning Into Dogmatism Bordering on the Absurd

15:25 GMT 21.10.2021 (Updated: 15:54 GMT 21.10.2021)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© Sputnik / Evgeniy Paulin
/
Go to the photo bank
Being updated
According to the Russian president, the current battle for equal rights in some Western nations has turned into a phantasmagorical farce.
The West's battle against discrimination and equal rights appears to be turning into aggressive dogmatism on the verge of absurdity, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.
"Looking at what's happening in a number of Western countries, we see with amazement our own practices which we thankfully have left behind, hopefully, in the distant past," Putin said, speaking at the Valdai forum on Thursday.
"The battle for equal rights and against discrimination are being turned into aggressive dogmatism bordering on the absurd, when the great authors of the past - such as Sheakspeare, are no longer taught in schools and universities, because they and their ideas come to be viewed as backward. The classics are considered backward for their failure to understand the importance of the questions of race or gender," Putin said.
Russia, Putin suggested, looks on "in amazement" at the processes taking place in countries which have dubbed themselves the "flagships of progress."
The discussion of gender rights in the West, for instance, has turned into a "phantasmagoria" in a number of Western countries, according to the president. The same is the case when it comes to the idea of giving children the right to independently determine their gender. The latter, he suggested, "borders on a crime against humanity."
Characterizing Russia's conservative ideology as a "conservativism of optimists," Putin said that "we believe that stable and successful development is possible," and that "everything depends first and foremost on our own efforts."
"For the coming period of global reconstruction, which may continue for quite some time and the final outcome of which is not known, moderate conservatism is the most reasonable approach, at least in my opinion," Putin suggested. "People really value in us our stability and the possibility for normal development, for the certainty that their plans and hopes will not collapse due to the irresponsible aspirations of the latest revolutionaries," he added.
