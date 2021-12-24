Registration was successful!
Drawing Ukraine Into NATO, Missiles Placing Near Russia Creates Military Risks, Lavrov Says
Drawing Ukraine Into NATO, Missiles Placing Near Russia Creates Military Risks, Lavrov Says
he policy to draw Ukraine into NATO and deploy missiles near Russia's borders provokes serious military risks, up to a large-scale conflict in Europe
2021-12-24T05:42+0000
world, ukraine, nato

Drawing Ukraine Into NATO, Missiles Placing Near Russia Creates Military Risks, Lavrov Says

05:42 GMT 24.12.2021
© Sputnik / Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the photo bankRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a news conference following a meeting with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo Vila at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House in Moscow.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The policy to draw Ukraine into NATO and deploy missiles near Russia's borders provokes serious military risks, up to a large-scale conflict in Europe, Rusian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Bosnia and Herzegovina's Oslobodenje newspaper.
"The line of drawing Kiev into NATO with the prospect of the appearance of attack missile systems near our borders creates unacceptable threats to the security of Russia, provoking serious military risks for all parties involved, up to a large-scale conflict in Europe," Lavrov said.
The unfriendly policy on Russia pursued by the United States creates a toxic atmosphere and prevents the establishment of calm communication between the countries, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Speaking about the Russian-US relations, I would like to note the following. An unhealthy situation has developed in interaction with Washington. A lot of 'irritants' have accumulated. The Americans are following an openly unfriendly line: they are imposing sanctions, making unsubstantiated accusations against us, taking other hostile steps," Lavrov said.
"All this creates a toxic atmosphere, prevents the establishment of calm professional communication," the diplomat added.
Tensions between Russia and the West have worsened in recent weeks amid reports on Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Moscow pointed to NATO's expansion of military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry unveiled proposals to the United States and NATO on security guarantees, which, in particular, stipulate the alliance not expanding into Ukrainian territory. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that if NATO and the US do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, it could lead to a new confrontation.
