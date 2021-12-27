https://sputniknews.com/20211227/berlin-backs-stoltenbergs-initiative-to-hold-talks-between-russia-and-nato-on-12-january-1091839529.html

Berlin Backs Stoltenberg's Initiative to Hold Talks Between Russia and NATO on 12 January

Berlin Backs Stoltenberg's Initiative to Hold Talks Between Russia and NATO on 12 January

The German authorities approve of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's initiative to hold talks with Russia on 12 January and expect Moscow to accept the invitation, German foreign ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Monday.

2021-12-27T14:52+0000

2021-12-27T14:52+0000

2021-12-27T14:52+0000

europe

russia

germany

jens stoltenberg

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg

Deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said the upcoming talks make Berlin "glad," since this was the diplomatic course of events desired by the federal chancellor.After Stoltenberg's suggestion on Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the main issue to be raised at the talks will be the security proposals published by Russia, including a non-expansion of NATO.The proposals are to prevent NATO from expanding in Eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate-range and short-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, inter alia.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, russia, germany, jens stoltenberg, nato