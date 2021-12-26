https://sputniknews.com/20211226/putin-says-russia-has-different-options-in-response-to-nato-eastward-expansion-1091810475.html

Putin Says Russia Has Different Options in Response to NATO Eastward Expansion

The Russian response to NATO's eastward expansion can vary, depending on recommendations of the country's military experts

"It can be most diverse. This depends on the suggestions that our military experts will give me," Putin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.The president also stated that Moscow had proposed its strategic security guarantees to the United States and NATO to achieve a diplomatic result.On 17 December, Russia released draft security proposals that it wants to sign with the US and other NATO countries. The proposals include mutual security guarantees in Europe, non-deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles within reach to each other's territory, and NATO's non-expansion eastward onto former Soviet republics surrounding Russia.

