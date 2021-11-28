https://sputniknews.com/20211128/his-life-his-rules-biden-spotted-with-mask-down-on-his-chin-while-inside-shop-1091078983.html
His Life, His Rules: Biden Spotted With Mask Down on His Chin While Inside Shop
The Biden administration has been advocating for wearing masks in public places to counter the spread of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, and top officials... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The Biden administration has been advocating for wearing masks in public places to counter the spread of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, and top officials are constantly trying to encourage Americans to comply with restrictions for their own health, leading by their own example, unless they do not.
Over the weekend, President Joe Biden was seen shopping inside a business with his face mask lowered down to his chin, despite having repeatedly recommended Americans to wear it the proper way.
Ignoring a clear notice outside the entrance asking clients to wear a mask, the president was pictured on Saturday inside Murray's Toggery Shop on the island of Nantucket without a mask covering his mouth and nose.
Biden strolled out of the shop with his mask down and with a milkshake in his hand, according to the White House press pool.
As he moved down the street to another store, the president reportedly dismissed a question about what more could be done to stop the spread of the omicron strain of the novel coronavirus.
Earlier last month, Nantucket, Massachusetts where Biden is spending his Thanksgiving holiday, reinstated an indoor mask requirement.
The president has been lambasted on multiple occasions over the year for failing to comply
with local mask laws while urging Americans to do so.
Earlier this month, for instance, Biden was observed chatting with members of the public without a mask on before putting it on for a picture session.
In October, the president was seen walking
through an expensive Washington, DC restaurant without a mask. Biden was also filmed coughing into his palm
while maskless during a public speech, waving to the crowd and then greeting one of his aides with the same hand as he descended from the podium, and he was still the only unmasked person in the group.