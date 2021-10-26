https://sputniknews.com/20211026/superspreader-joe-maskless-biden-coughs-into-his-palm-then-shakes-hands---video-1090215073.html

'Superspreader Joe': Maskless Biden Coughs Into His Palm, Then Shakes Hands - Video

As the United States continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, introducing vaccine and mask requirements and adjusting public health guidelines so... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

When speaking about his "Build Back Better" agenda in Kerney, New Jersey, US President Joe Biden appeared to take the event to a "superspreader" level - or at least that's how some netizens who watched a video of him coughing into his hand and then turning around ready to shake hands thought.Biden was not wearing a mask during his remarks or after finishing them, when he coughed into his palm and spread his hand in a gesture of greeting. When he descended from the podium, he greeted one of his aides with the very same hand - and was still the only unmasked person in the group.The video of the vaccinated US president managing to breach almost every existing coronavirus restriction has since quickly gone viral, prompting a lot of emotions online.One user shared their own experience with the coronavirus-related restrictions at a grocery store for comparison.Others expressed concerns about the health of the US president, recalling the way the American media treated the same issue regarding his predecessor, Donald Trump.Some netizens cackled at how no one was there to accept Biden's first attempted handshake - luckily for them, apparently.Levels of public support for Joe Biden are not at their peak, with ratings for the 46th US president seeing a slide amid his decisions about the withdrawal from Afghanistan and response to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the week, the Biden administration introduced new vaccine requirements for those travelling to the United States, lifting the travel restrictions imposed by the Trump White House in 2020 when the pandemic started.

