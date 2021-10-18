https://sputniknews.com/20211018/biden-first-lady-spotted-maskless-at-italian-restaurant-in-dc-1089995975.html

Biden, First Lady Spotted Maskless at Italian Restaurant in DC

Biden, First Lady Spotted Maskless at Italian Restaurant in DC

Last month, POTUS announced a series of sweeping mask mandates requiring face mask rules for federal officials and private businesses. Wearing a face mask in... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T01:10+0000

2021-10-18T01:10+0000

2021-10-18T01:10+0000

us

potus

viral

mask mandate

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089865997_0:148:3071:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_414beb13bd79e3e442a0c90a358a435e.jpg

US President Joe Biden and his spouse Jill broke mask mandate rules as they were leaving Italian restaurant ‘Fiola Mare‘ in Washington, DC.The maskless pair was captured on a video circulating online despite the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the US. Ironically, the Bidens were followed by masked Secret Service agents.It appears that the Bidens have violated two mask mandates at once: one reimposed by DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser in July over the coronavirus surge, and another one issued by Fiola Mare.However, the DC mayor has herself been captured on camera maskless on several occasions.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, potus, viral, mask mandate, covid-19