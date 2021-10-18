Registration was successful!
Biden, First Lady Spotted Maskless at Italian Restaurant in DC
Biden, First Lady Spotted Maskless at Italian Restaurant in DC
Last month, POTUS announced a series of sweeping mask mandates requiring face mask rules for federal officials and private businesses. Wearing a face mask in DC restaurants and bars is also mandatory, with Americans risking a fine if they don't comply with the rules.
US President Joe Biden and his spouse Jill broke mask mandate rules as they were leaving Italian restaurant ‘Fiola Mare‘ in Washington, DC.The maskless pair was captured on a video circulating online despite the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the US. Ironically, the Bidens were followed by masked Secret Service agents.It appears that the Bidens have violated two mask mandates at once: one reimposed by DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser in July over the coronavirus surge, and another one issued by Fiola Mare.However, the DC mayor has herself been captured on camera maskless on several occasions.
us, potus, viral, mask mandate, covid-19

Biden, First Lady Spotted Maskless at Italian Restaurant in DC

01:10 GMT 18.10.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. first lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Naomi Biden walk from the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. first lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Naomi Biden walk from the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH SILBIGER
Last month, POTUS announced a series of sweeping mask mandates requiring face mask rules for federal officials and private businesses. Wearing a face mask in DC restaurants and bars is also mandatory, with Americans risking a fine if they don't comply with the rules.
US President Joe Biden and his spouse Jill broke mask mandate rules as they were leaving Italian restaurant ‘Fiola Mare‘ in Washington, DC.
The maskless pair was captured on a video circulating online despite the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the US. Ironically, the Bidens were followed by masked Secret Service agents.
It appears that the Bidens have violated two mask mandates at once: one reimposed by DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser in July over the coronavirus surge, and another one issued by Fiola Mare.
However, the DC mayor has herself been captured on camera maskless on several occasions.
