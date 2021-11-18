https://sputniknews.com/20211118/biden-again-seen-without-mask-in-crowded-place-puts-it-on-only-for-a-selfie-1090840594.html

Biden Again Seen Without Mask in Crowded Place, Dons It Only For a Selfie
2021-11-18

Biden Again Seen Without Mask in Crowded Place, Dons It Only For a Selfie

President Biden was seen on Thursday without a mask during his tour of Detroit, Michigan, where he addressed the public about some issues related to his recently adopted $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.According to a video posted on Twitter, Biden was talking to several people up close with his face uncovered before later putting on the mask for a selfie.The president was outdoors and COVID-19 safety rules don’t recommend that people wear masks while they are not in indoor settings.The White House, meanwhile, continues to follow a mask mandate despite the fact that Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted it in some indoor areas earlier this week.

