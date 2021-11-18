Biden Again Seen Without Mask in Crowded Place, Dons It Only For a Selfie

President Biden was seen on Thursday without a mask during his tour of Detroit, Michigan, where he addressed the public about some issues related to his recently adopted $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.According to a video posted on Twitter, Biden was talking to several people up close with his face uncovered before later putting on the mask for a selfie.The president was outdoors and COVID-19 safety rules don’t recommend that people wear masks while they are not in indoor settings.The White House, meanwhile, continues to follow a mask mandate despite the fact that Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted it in some indoor areas earlier this week.
US President Joe Biden has previously been spotted maskless and violating pandemic protocols on several occasions at a number of indoor events, including his recent meeting with Pope Francis and the COP26 conference.
