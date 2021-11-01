https://sputniknews.com/20211101/putin-us-missile-deployment-in-europe-poses-threat-1090391201.html

Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in Sochi to hold a series of meetings on the future of the Russian army and military-industrial sector. 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

Washington's plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Europe pose a threat to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.He added that Russia will "adequately respond" to foreign countries’ attempts to break strategic parity.According to Putin, Russia’s upgraded air defence systems will be able to detect and destroy hypersonic and ballistic missiles of all types. "Under the state armament programme, 25 S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and over 70 modern fighters were delivered over the past four years. More than 20 S-300 systems and 90 aircraft were upgraded," Putin said during the meeting with Defence Ministry officials.He added that the Russian military will soon receive a first batch-produced S-500 missile system.During the meeting, he also spoke about key priorities in relation to upgrading Russia’s Navy. "Another extremely important task is to equip the Russian navy with modern equipment and weapons. Over the past 4 years, the Navy has included 49 new ships and combat boats, 9 coastal missile systems, and 10 aircraft," Putin said. Earlier this month, Putin said that the arms race between Russia and the US was intensifying, following Washington's withdrawal from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. In August 2019, Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, signed by the Soviet Union and the United States in 1987. It applied to deployed and non-deployed ground-based missiles of intermediate-range (1,000-5,000 kilometres) and shorter-range (500-1,000 kilometres). Commenting on its move, the US said that Russia had allegedly refused to comply with Washington's demand that the new 9M729 cruise missiles be eliminated because they violated the INF Treaty. Moscow strongly rejected the accusations, saying that the technical parameters of the 9M729 missiles met the parameters allowed by the treaty. The following month, President Putin sent a letter to the leaders of several countries, including NATO members, suggesting to introduce a moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions. The US turned down the initiative.

