Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/putin-us-missile-deployment-in-europe-poses-threat-1090391201.html
Putin: US Missile Deployment in Europe Poses Threat
Putin: US Missile Deployment in Europe Poses Threat
Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in Sochi to hold a series of meetings on the future of the Russian army and military-industrial sector. 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T12:27+0000
2021-11-01T13:42+0000
europe
us
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102044/93/1020449309_0:131:3500:2100_1920x0_80_0_0_f97bc99d2094110197982828eacb5a94.jpg
Washington's plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Europe pose a threat to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.He added that Russia will "adequately respond" to foreign countries’ attempts to break strategic parity.According to Putin, Russia’s upgraded air defence systems will be able to detect and destroy hypersonic and ballistic missiles of all types. "Under the state armament programme, 25 S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and over 70 modern fighters were delivered over the past four years. More than 20 S-300 systems and 90 aircraft were upgraded," Putin said during the meeting with Defence Ministry officials.He added that the Russian military will soon receive a first batch-produced S-500 missile system.During the meeting, he also spoke about key priorities in relation to upgrading Russia’s Navy. "Another extremely important task is to equip the Russian navy with modern equipment and weapons. Over the past 4 years, the Navy has included 49 new ships and combat boats, 9 coastal missile systems, and 10 aircraft," Putin said. Earlier this month, Putin said that the arms race between Russia and the US was intensifying, following Washington's withdrawal from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. In August 2019, Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, signed by the Soviet Union and the United States in 1987. It applied to deployed and non-deployed ground-based missiles of intermediate-range (1,000-5,000 kilometres) and shorter-range (500-1,000 kilometres). Commenting on its move, the US said that Russia had allegedly refused to comply with Washington's demand that the new 9M729 cruise missiles be eliminated because they violated the INF Treaty. Moscow strongly rejected the accusations, saying that the technical parameters of the 9M729 missiles met the parameters allowed by the treaty. The following month, President Putin sent a letter to the leaders of several countries, including NATO members, suggesting to introduce a moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions. The US turned down the initiative.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102044/93/1020449309_0:0:3112:2334_1920x0_80_0_0_d688329b31e6e118540b5213d0bdf52c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, us, russia, vladimir putin

Putin: US Missile Deployment in Europe Poses Threat

12:27 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 13:42 GMT 01.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Franciszek Mazur/Agencja GazetaU.S soldiers walk next to a Patriot missile defence battery during join exercises at the military grouds in Sochaczew, near Warsaw
U.S soldiers walk next to a Patriot missile defence battery during join exercises at the military grouds in Sochaczew, near Warsaw - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / Franciszek Mazur/Agencja Gazeta
Subscribe
Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in Sochi to hold a series of meetings on the future of the Russian army and military-industrial sector.
Washington's plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Europe pose a threat to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Everyone is aware of the US' plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Europe, this poses a great danger and threat to us," Putin told Defence Ministry representatives.

He added that Russia will "adequately respond" to foreign countries’ attempts to break strategic parity.
"We are all well aware that some of our foreign partners do not cease attempts to break the parity, including through deploying elements of the global missile defence in direct vicinity to our borders. We cannot fail to notice these threats to Russia's security and will react in an adequate manner," Putin said.
According to Putin, Russia’s upgraded air defence systems will be able to detect and destroy hypersonic and ballistic missiles of all types.
"Under the state armament programme, 25 S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and over 70 modern fighters were delivered over the past four years. More than 20 S-300 systems and 90 aircraft were upgraded," Putin said during the meeting with Defence Ministry officials.
He added that the Russian military will soon receive a first batch-produced S-500 missile system.


"In the coming years, more than 200 aircraft and 26 S350 and S400 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as the first production model and the newest S500 missile system, are to be supplied to troops," Putin said.
During the meeting, he also spoke about key priorities in relation to upgrading Russia’s Navy.
"Another extremely important task is to equip the Russian navy with modern equipment and weapons. Over the past 4 years, the Navy has included 49 new ships and combat boats, 9 coastal missile systems, and 10 aircraft," Putin said.
Earlier this month, Putin said that the arms race between Russia and the US was intensifying, following Washington's withdrawal from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.
In August 2019, Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, signed by the Soviet Union and the United States in 1987. It applied to deployed and non-deployed ground-based missiles of intermediate-range (1,000-5,000 kilometres) and shorter-range (500-1,000 kilometres). Commenting on its move, the US said that Russia had allegedly refused to comply with Washington's demand that the new 9M729 cruise missiles be eliminated because they violated the INF Treaty. Moscow strongly rejected the accusations, saying that the technical parameters of the 9M729 missiles met the parameters allowed by the treaty.
The following month, President Putin sent a letter to the leaders of several countries, including NATO members, suggesting to introduce a moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions. The US turned down the initiative.
2111100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:39 GMTRussian Companies Showcase 50k+ Goods Available Via Alibaba Platform
13:36 GMTEuropean COVID Vaccine Certificates Offered for $300 on Darknet, Russia's Kaspersky Lab Says
13:32 GMTTrump Claims Nearly 12 Million Immigrants May Have Come to US Illegally Over Past Year
13:27 GMTShanghai Bloc, Asia Interaction Conference Set to Boost Cooperation in Counter-Terrorism
13:17 GMTMen Dressed as Ku Klux Klan Members Spotted in Ukraine's Kiev
13:15 GMTEco Activists Plot to Cause Chaos at COP26 Following Thunberg's 'P*** People Off' Remark
12:47 GMTOxford English Dictionary Chooses 'Vax' as 2021 Word of Year
12:33 GMTClimate Change Could See 'Crops Wither' & 'Locusts Swarm' - UK PM Boris Johnson Addresses COP26
12:27 GMTPutin: US Missile Deployment in Europe Poses Threat
12:23 GMT'Who Is Your Puppet Master?': Twitter Users Mock Biden For Relying on Cheat-List of Vetted Reporters
12:22 GMTNetizens Mock Anti-Racist Activist Who Deleted Tweet That Supposedly Undermined His Narrative
12:18 GMTJose Mourinho’s Successor at Tottenham Fired After Four Months in Charge Following Woeful Defeat
12:07 GMTBritish Woman Classed 'Overstayer' by Spanish Border Agents in Post-Brexit Fluke
12:06 GMTEthiopian Government Says TPLF Killed Over 100 Young Residents of Seized City
12:04 GMTCOP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
11:52 GMTParis Saint-Germain Reportedly May Terminate Spanish Star Sergio Ramos' Contract
11:47 GMTEx-Afghan Special Forces Troops, Intelligence Officers Reportedly Joining Daesh to Fight Taliban
11:41 GMTExiled Aides of Fugitive President Ashraf Ghani Slam Indian Gov’t, Want to Return to Afghanistan
11:37 GMTIsrael to Open Borders to Tourists Vaccinated With Sputnik V, Tourism Minister Says
11:33 GMTErdogan Says Biden Vowed to 'Do His Best' to Convince Senate to Allow F-16 Sale to Go Forward