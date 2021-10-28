Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/pentagon-delayed-hypersonic-missile-test-week-before-biden-putin-summit-in-june---reports-1090292524.html
Pentagon Delayed Hypersonic Missile Test Week Before Biden-Putin Summit in June - Reports
Pentagon Delayed Hypersonic Missile Test Week Before Biden-Putin Summit in June - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House ordered the US Defense Department to delay a hypersonic missile test less than a week before Russian President Vladimir... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T21:26+0000
2021-10-28T21:26+0000
joe biden
us
russia
vladimir putin
military
pentagon
test
hypersonic weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102839/90/1028399021_0:138:1000:701_1920x0_80_0_0_5723e2ddc9c5027090cccc9781790f4c.jpg
The report said on Thursday that the White House asked the Defense Department to postpone the test in order to prevent raising any tensions between the two countries and potentially sabotaging the meeting between Putin and Biden.The report said that a high-level White House staffer reached out to the US Defense Secretary to request the hypersonic test be postponed. However,&nbsp;the report also pointed out a White House spokesperson had said that account is not accurate.The Defense Department declined to comment on the matter, the report said.Moreover, the Defense Department did not respond immediately to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter.The report noted that a US Defense Department official said that Russia had not done anything provocative prior to the Biden-Putin summit.The US military is developing at least three types of hypersonic weapons - the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike, the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon and the so-called ARRW for the Air Force. The US government has said it aims to have offensive hypersonic capabilities in the early 2020s.
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/ex-pentagon-official-accuses-military-of-spreading-misinfo-to-make-us-look-stronger-than-we-are-1090136818.html
Likely the israeloamericans were worried about the test failing and resulting in them looking stupid right before the meet. Better it fails afterward. ;-D
5
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102839/90/1028399021_0:45:1000:795_1920x0_80_0_0_9217001af90eff0708e8190f0315d3ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, russia, vladimir putin, military, pentagon, test, hypersonic weapons

Pentagon Delayed Hypersonic Missile Test Week Before Biden-Putin Summit in June - Reports

21:26 GMT 28.10.2021
© Photo : Youtube/TomoNews US U.S. Army’s Hypersonic Weapon
U.S. Army’s Hypersonic Weapon - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© Photo : Youtube/TomoNews US
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House ordered the US Defense Department to delay a hypersonic missile test less than a week before Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden met in Switzerland in June, Politico reported citing defense and congressional officials.
The report said on Thursday that the White House asked the Defense Department to postpone the test in order to prevent raising any tensions between the two countries and potentially sabotaging the meeting between Putin and Biden.
The report said that a high-level White House staffer reached out to the US Defense Secretary to request the hypersonic test be postponed. However, the report also pointed out a White House spokesperson had said that account is not accurate.
The Defense Department declined to comment on the matter, the report said.
This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Ex-Pentagon Official Accuses Military of Spreading Misinfo to Make US ‘Look Stronger Than We Are’
22 October, 14:07 GMT
Moreover, the Defense Department did not respond immediately to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter.
The report noted that a US Defense Department official said that Russia had not done anything provocative prior to the Biden-Putin summit.
The US military is developing at least three types of hypersonic weapons - the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike, the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon and the so-called ARRW for the Air Force. The US government has said it aims to have offensive hypersonic capabilities in the early 2020s.
1018000
Discuss
Popular comments
Likely the israeloamericans were worried about the test failing and resulting in them looking stupid right before the meet. Better it fails afterward. ;-D
vtvot tak
29 October, 00:44 GMT5
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:21 GMTFacebook Rebranding Not to Change Company's Perception Among Users, Social Media Expert Says
22:15 GMTUS House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
22:10 GMTUS Supreme Court Allows Execution of Oklahoma Inmates, 1st Inmate to Die Thursday Evening
22:05 GMTOne Killed, Two Injured in Protests Against Military Takeover in Sudan
21:59 GMT'Meta Is Cleaner': Twitter Ridicules Facebook's Rebranding
21:26 GMTPentagon Delayed Hypersonic Missile Test Week Before Biden-Putin Summit in June - Reports
21:16 GMTNASA’s Juno Probe Looks Inside Stormy Jupiter Atmosphere for Clues on Solar System Birth
21:15 GMTFlorida School Under Fire After Taking Elementary School Kids on a Field Trip to Gay Bar
20:56 GMTTrump Calls Facebook CEO a 'Criminal' for Donating $400m to Election Offices
20:01 GMTEx-New York Governor Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime - Reports
19:55 GMTHaiti Enters State of Chaos Amid Gang-Related Violence, Kidnappings, UNICEF Says
19:53 GMT‘Look Elsewhere’: NAACP Urges Pro Athletes Not to Sign With Texas Teams Due to Abortion, Voting Laws
19:47 GMT12 Police Officers Move to Florida After Bonus Offer from Gov. DeSantis
19:36 GMTUS Indicts 38-Year-Old Man for Threatening to Murder Congresswoman
19:33 GMTUS Tech Stocks Hit Record Highs as Facebook Changes Name to Meta
19:25 GMTTurkey Should Not Budge In on US Demands in S-400 Row, Ex-General Says
19:20 GMTMagnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Alaska, EMSC Says
19:14 GMT'My Export' Digital Platform Has Saved More Than 20 Tonnes of Paper in One Year, REC Says
19:14 GMTWSJ: Four US Intel Agencies Offered Reports on Afghanistan, All Failing to Predict Fall of Kabul
19:07 GMTRDIF Welcomes Israel’s Recognition of Sputnik V Vaccine