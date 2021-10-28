https://sputniknews.com/20211028/pentagon-delayed-hypersonic-missile-test-week-before-biden-putin-summit-in-june---reports-1090292524.html

Pentagon Delayed Hypersonic Missile Test Week Before Biden-Putin Summit in June - Reports



WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House ordered the US Defense Department to delay a hypersonic missile test less than a week before Russian President Vladimir... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

The report said on Thursday that the White House asked the Defense Department to postpone the test in order to prevent raising any tensions between the two countries and potentially sabotaging the meeting between Putin and Biden.The report said that a high-level White House staffer reached out to the US Defense Secretary to request the hypersonic test be postponed. However, the report also pointed out a White House spokesperson had said that account is not accurate.The Defense Department declined to comment on the matter, the report said.Moreover, the Defense Department did not respond immediately to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter.The report noted that a US Defense Department official said that Russia had not done anything provocative prior to the Biden-Putin summit.The US military is developing at least three types of hypersonic weapons - the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike, the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon and the so-called ARRW for the Air Force. The US government has said it aims to have offensive hypersonic capabilities in the early 2020s.

