Putin Says US Has Triggered a Global Arms Race by Withdrawing From ABM Treaty
Putin Says US Has Triggered a Global Arms Race by Withdrawing From ABM Treaty
The United States withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty with Russia in 2002, prompting Moscow to dust off Soviet-era plans on the creation of... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of opening a Pandora's Box to a global arms race by withdrawing from the ABM Treaty, and said that while the US initially pretended that it didn't care about Russia's hypersonic weapons projects, they have now expressed concerns over these systems' potential.Speaking at the Russian Energy Week forum on Wednesday, Putin said a global arms race was now "in full swing," and recalled how he had urged his then-US counterpart George W. Bush not to withdraw from the ABM in the early 2000s due to the treaty's status as a "cornerstone of international security." Moscow, he stressed, saw the US decision to quit the treaty as "not just about defence, but an attempt to receive strategic superiority, effectively eliminating the nuclear potential of a potential rival.""I said that we would do this," Putin recalled. "The response from our American partners was that 'our missile defences are not directed against you, do whatever you want, we will proceed from the fact your projects are not against us'. We built our systems. What claims do they have against us now? Now they don't like them."Asked to comment on Russia's 'hypersonic Mach 3 guided missiles', Putin corrected his interlocutor: "No, no, no. Mach 3 I think is what the US is working on, and even more than that. Our hypersonic missiles fly at more than Mach 20, and these are not just hypersonic, these are intercontinental missiles. This is a far more serious weapon than what you've just mentioned. And they are already in service in Russia," he said.Similar weapons are being developed in other countries, Putin said, but Russia has not and will not abuse its superiority in this area or threaten anyone."Moreover, we are prepared to engage in negotiations on the reduction of offensive arms and, proceeding from the interests of our American partners, are ready to take account of the fact that we have such systems in the negotiating process," Putin said. Washington, he added, seems to be embarking on the path to starting "a substantive conversation" in this area. Putin said new contacts have been developed following his Geneva summit with US President Joe Biden in June.Commenting on the "trust deficit" which has developed in relations between Russia and the West, including in the military sphere, Putin emphasized that Moscow always remains "willing to talk directly to NATO.""As far as our soldiers go, they are stationed on Russian territory. We recently conducted large-scale Zapad-2021 military exercises on our territory. Our American counterparts are also engaging in exercises of a similar scale, but thousands of kilometers from their national territory," Putin stressed.What's the ABM Treaty?The Soviet Union and the United States signed the Anti-Ballistic Treaty in 1972. The agreement limited the two countries' development of anti-ballistic missile shield technology, allowing each side to create only a limited anti-missile system in one location -with the USSR building its site around Moscow and the US creating its own in North Dakota. The treaty was put under pressure in the 1980s, after US President Ronald Reagan announced the creation of his 'Strategic Defence Initiative' - or 'Star Wars' missile defence system. This prompted the USSR to begin working on hypersonic weapons capable of defeating missile defenses.
He's right!
1
13:26 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 14:28 GMT 13.10.2021)
December 26, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the launch of the Avangard missile with hypersonic gliding cruise bloc at the National Defense Control Center via a video conference
December 26, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the launch of the Avangard missile with hypersonic gliding cruise bloc at the National Defense Control Center via a video conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
He's right!
SSeam
13 October, 16:42 GMT1
