Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/lavrov-on-russia-nato-relations-cannot-catastrophic-because-they-do-not-exist-1090202296.html
Lavrov on Russia-NATO Relations: Cannot Catastrophic Because They Do Not Exist
Lavrov on Russia-NATO Relations: Cannot Catastrophic Because They Do Not Exist
TROMSO (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that relations between Russia and NATO could not be called catastrophic because they... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T19:42+0000
2021-10-25T19:42+0000
sergei lavrov
russia
relations
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083701164_0:0:2966:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_43bb055a13e3c1f37f18a2bed5fdacb4.jpg
"As for Russia-NATO relations, I would not say 'catastrophic,' because to be catastrophic you need to have something. We don’t have any relations with NATO," Lavrov said.The Russian Foreign Minister also commented on German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's statements about NATO's need for a nuclear containment of Russia, calling them "fantasies.""The disagreements that we have, they are from the sphere of ideology — who is the first to rule the world, this is what we hear from our 'friends' from NATO. We believe that we need to focus on reality", Lavrov noted. "Whereas NATO's imagination stretches toward 'containing' Russia, preparing for attacks on Russia, [...] these are all fantasies".Earlier on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has always advocated the development of relations with NATO, despite the alliance's aggression, but all of Moscow's efforts for cooperation have been in vain.In October, responding to the alliance's move to revoke the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian mission to NATO, Moscow suspended the operations of NATO’s information office. Commenting on the move, Peskov said it would not affect Russia, as there is currently no dialogue between the sides.He also explained that NATO had declared its intention to "contain" Russia and backed it up with actions, adding that the expulsion of diplomats was the "final straw."
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/russian-mod-summons-german-military-attache-over-remarks-on-nuclear-deterrence-of-moscow-1090195449.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083701164_152:0:2881:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_39a3b48ef65172e2b13797eea8ced41b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei lavrov, russia, relations, nato

Lavrov on Russia-NATO Relations: Cannot Catastrophic Because They Do Not Exist

19:42 GMT 25.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the photo bankRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
TROMSO (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that relations between Russia and NATO could not be called catastrophic because they do not exist.
"As for Russia-NATO relations, I would not say 'catastrophic,' because to be catastrophic you need to have something. We don’t have any relations with NATO," Lavrov said.
The Russian Foreign Minister also commented on German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's statements about NATO's need for a nuclear containment of Russia, calling them "fantasies."
"The disagreements that we have, they are from the sphere of ideology — who is the first to rule the world, this is what we hear from our 'friends' from NATO. We believe that we need to focus on reality", Lavrov noted. "Whereas NATO's imagination stretches toward 'containing' Russia, preparing for attacks on Russia, [...] these are all fantasies".
Russian Defence Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
Russian MoD Summons German Military Attache Over Remarks on Nuclear Deterrence of Moscow
14:32 GMT
Earlier on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has always advocated the development of relations with NATO, despite the alliance's aggression, but all of Moscow's efforts for cooperation have been in vain.
In October, responding to the alliance's move to revoke the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian mission to NATO, Moscow suspended the operations of NATO’s information office. Commenting on the move, Peskov said it would not affect Russia, as there is currently no dialogue between the sides.
He also explained that NATO had declared its intention to "contain" Russia and backed it up with actions, adding that the expulsion of diplomats was the "final straw."
22015000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:31 GMTUpdated US Hate Crime Data for 2020 Shows Highest Incident Levels Since 2001 - FBI
20:23 GMTChinese FM Wang Yi to Meet Afghan Taliban Leaders in Qatar for First High-Level Talks
20:03 GMTJFK's Nephews Slam Biden Administration After Postponing Assasinaton Records
19:57 GMTUS Has No Issue With Russia-China Military Drills in Indo-Pacific Region - Pentagon
19:55 GMTTory MP Says Gender Self-Identification is a Threat to Women’s Rights
19:53 GMTYellen Appoints Counselor to Promote Racial Equity - US Treasury Dept.
19:44 GMTAfter Cricket Player Shami Gets Trolled, Indian Parliamentarian Says It Is 'Hatred Against Muslims'
19:42 GMTLavrov on Russia-NATO Relations: Cannot Catastrophic Because They Do Not Exist
19:09 GMTFlorida Gov. DeSantis Offering $5,000 to Unvaccinated Police to Relocate to Florida
19:04 GMTLaw to Protect Religious Structures on Government Property Now In Effect in India’s Karnataka
19:02 GMTKashmir to Witness First Ever Steel Plant as Modi Govt Pushes for Development in Violence Hit Valley
19:01 GMTIndian Start-up Unveils Fastest, Lightest Hypercar Ekonk with Top Speed of 309 Kmph
18:42 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Tells UK MPs Platform 'Unquestionably Making Hate Worse'
18:41 GMTIndian Farmers to Protest Nationwide Demanding Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Violence
18:35 GMTAlec Baldwin’s Wife Says Impossible to Express Shock, Heartache After Shooting Incident
18:15 GMTFacebook Knew For Years Its Products Featured Human Trafficking Content, Internal Doc Reveals
18:15 GMTEgypt's El-Sisi Ends State of Emergency for First Time in Four Years
18:08 GMTNew Biden Order Set to Lift Travel Restrictions, Impose New Vaccine Requirements in US
17:55 GMTPanama-Flagged Container Ship Attacked in Gulf of Guinea, Warship on Way to Help, Report Says
17:50 GMTUS Rental Company Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Vehicles By End of 2022