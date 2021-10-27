Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/east-asia-region-facing-arms-race-threat-in-wake-of-inf-treaty-collapse-putin-warns-1090247757.html
East Asia Region Facing Arms Race Threat in Wake of INF Treaty Collapse, Putin Warns
East Asia Region Facing Arms Race Threat in Wake of INF Treaty Collapse, Putin Warns
Washington stopped fulfilling its obligations under the INF Treaty in August 2019 after accusing Moscow of violating its provisions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the East Asia region faces the threat of an arms race following the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Speaking at the virtual East Asia summit on Wednesday, he also underscored the importance of bolstering joint efforts to boost regional security amid growing threats."It is important not to weaken joint efforts to maintain regional stability and security. This is all the more topical given that the number of challenges and threats in the Asia-Pacific region is not decreasing, but growing, with old conflict situations becoming exacerbated and new ones emerging", Putin stressed.
East Asia Region Facing Arms Race Threat in Wake of INF Treaty Collapse, Putin Warns

12:18 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 12:42 GMT 27.10.2021)
Washington stopped fulfilling its obligations under the INF Treaty in August 2019 after accusing Moscow of violating its provisions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the East Asia region faces the threat of an arms race following the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
Speaking at the virtual East Asia summit on Wednesday, he also underscored the importance of bolstering joint efforts to boost regional security amid growing threats.
"It is important not to weaken joint efforts to maintain regional stability and security. This is all the more topical given that the number of challenges and threats in the Asia-Pacific region is not decreasing, but growing, with old conflict situations becoming exacerbated and new ones emerging", Putin stressed.
