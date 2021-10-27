https://sputniknews.com/20211027/east-asia-region-facing-arms-race-threat-in-wake-of-inf-treaty-collapse-putin-warns-1090247757.html

East Asia Region Facing Arms Race Threat in Wake of INF Treaty Collapse, Putin Warns

East Asia Region Facing Arms Race Threat in Wake of INF Treaty Collapse, Putin Warns

Washington stopped fulfilling its obligations under the INF Treaty in August 2019 after accusing Moscow of violating its provisions. 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T12:18+0000

2021-10-27T12:18+0000

2021-10-27T12:42+0000

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the East Asia region faces the threat of an arms race following the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Speaking at the virtual East Asia summit on Wednesday, he also underscored the importance of bolstering joint efforts to boost regional security amid growing threats."It is important not to weaken joint efforts to maintain regional stability and security. This is all the more topical given that the number of challenges and threats in the Asia-Pacific region is not decreasing, but growing, with old conflict situations becoming exacerbated and new ones emerging", Putin stressed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific