No ‘Smoking Gun' to Hold 'Power Addicted' Fauci Liable For US-Funded Gain-of-Function Wuhan Research

Recent revelations shedding light on the fact that America’s premier science institute - the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – was less than forthcoming regarding its funding of controversial virology research have placed Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, in the hot seat.Amid the US government-led outcry for transparency and finger-pointing in the search for COVID-19’s origins, the bombshell NIH letter on 20 October admitted funding of a "limited experiment" in gain-of-function research on bats infected with coronaviruses at a lab in Wuhan, China.The letter to Rep. James Comer of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform NIH official Lawrence A. Tabak revealed that studies involved testing whether "spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model".The statement is in stark contrast to earlier denial of any involvement in research that often involves manipulation of pathogens of a naturally-occurring virus in one animal to make it capable of infecting another.On 11 May, Fauci testified to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that a $600,000 NIH grant he approved for the WIV was not for “gain-of-function” research.Later in the year, when asked at a Senate if he would like to retract his May testimony, Fauci, who oversees several NIH research programs as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said:Amid GOP-led calls for Fauci’s resignation and some lawmakers referring the immunologist to the Justice Department for investigation, the question arises why Biden's chief medical advisor “lied” in the first place, and what, if any, consequences there might be for him.Why The Lies?According to a new book, "What Really Happened In Wuhan", by Sharri Markson, Investigations Editor at The Australian, Anthony Fauci was concerned in the early days of the outbreak that his agency had funded gain-of-function work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, furthermore, maybe even funded the laboratory that allegedly caused the pandemic.Weighing in on whether this prompted the WH medical advisor to lied about the now-revealed funding, as well as insisting that the COVID-19 natural origins theory was a more likely explanation than a lab leak, John Di Lemme, Political commentator and Founder of Conservative Business Journal, agreed. However, he believed that Fauci was less worried about the devastating impact caused by the outbreak. It was “getting caught” that concerned him.Fauci concealed the information pertaining to the potentially risky and dangerous research because he realized he was, in part, responsible for the pandemic that has killed millions around the globe, claimed Vlad Davidiuk, GOP Strategist and Political Analyst.The White House scientific advisor was likely to have been under tremendous pressure in the US, especially during the Trump Administration, to align himself with the promotion of the narrative of a “China virus”, argued Dr Zeno Leoni, a Teaching Fellow at the Defence Studies Department of King’s College London.What Next?Anthony Fauci will be prompted by his ego to “continue the charade”, lie and claim no knowledge of the funding, predicted John Di Lemme.Based on previous scandals and issues of transparency in political matters in the US, Dr. Zeno Leoni believed that Fauci will be under much pressure to resign. The analyst did, however, suggest that President Biden might attempt to defend him. This would be likely, believed Leoni, considering that the scientist has been “more aligned to Biden's than to Trump's approach” regarding the management of the pandemic.Anthony Fauci should have resigned months ago, insisted Vlad Davidiuk.Claiming that Biden’s medical advisor is unlikely to quit on his own steam, he continued:The recent revelations should definitely prompt Congress to look at the WH scientific advisor’s potential involvement with vaccine patents and monetary benefits that he may have received from vaccine production and distribution, suggested John Di Lemme. Reflecting on the blame-game that the US government had been engaged in while ostensibly seeking to discover the “truth” about the origins of COVID-19, he added:However, unless a “smoking gun” is found to prove that Anthony Fauci had knowledge of grant funds being funnelled towards the risky research, there is no way to hold him responsible, concluded John Di Lemme.

