Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/no-smoking-gun-to-hold-power-addicted-fauci-liable-for-us-funded-gain-of-function-wuhan-research-1090170750.html
No ‘Smoking Gun' to Hold 'Power Addicted' Fauci Liable For US-Funded Gain-of-Function Wuhan Research
No ‘Smoking Gun' to Hold 'Power Addicted' Fauci Liable For US-Funded Gain-of-Function Wuhan Research
US COVID-19 czar Dr. Anthony Fauci has found himself in the crosshairs after the National Institutes of Health admitted subsidizing "limited" gain-of-function... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T10:30+0000
2021-10-24T10:30+0000
us
opinion
national institutes of health
anthony fauci
wuhan
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083062099_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9e45b2912dfe130a6dbb7a8a83fd8fc5.jpg
Recent revelations shedding light on the fact that America’s premier science institute - the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – was less than forthcoming regarding its funding of controversial virology research have placed Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, in the hot seat.Amid the US government-led outcry for transparency and finger-pointing in the search for COVID-19’s origins, the bombshell NIH letter on 20 October admitted funding of a "limited experiment" in gain-of-function research on bats infected with coronaviruses at a lab in Wuhan, China.The letter to Rep. James Comer of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform NIH official Lawrence A. Tabak revealed that studies involved testing whether "spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model".The statement is in stark contrast to earlier denial of any involvement in research that often involves manipulation of pathogens of a naturally-occurring virus in one animal to make it capable of infecting another.On 11 May, Fauci testified to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that a $600,000 NIH grant he approved for the WIV was not for “gain-of-function” research.Later in the year, when asked at a Senate if he would like to retract his May testimony, Fauci, who oversees several NIH research programs as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said:Amid GOP-led calls for Fauci’s resignation and some lawmakers referring the immunologist to the Justice Department for investigation, the question arises why Biden's chief medical advisor “lied” in the first place, and what, if any, consequences there might be for him.Why The Lies?According to a new book, "What Really Happened In Wuhan", by Sharri Markson, Investigations Editor at The Australian, Anthony Fauci was concerned in the early days of the outbreak that his agency had funded gain-of-function work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, furthermore, maybe even funded the laboratory that allegedly caused the pandemic.Weighing in on whether this prompted the WH medical advisor to lied about the now-revealed funding, as well as insisting that the COVID-19 natural origins theory was a more likely explanation than a lab leak, John Di Lemme, Political commentator and Founder of Conservative Business Journal, agreed. However, he believed that Fauci was less worried about the devastating impact caused by the outbreak. It was “getting caught” that concerned him.Fauci concealed the information pertaining to the potentially risky and dangerous research because he realized he was, in part, responsible for the pandemic that has killed millions around the globe, claimed Vlad Davidiuk, GOP Strategist and Political Analyst.The White House scientific advisor was likely to have been under tremendous pressure in the US, especially during the Trump Administration, to align himself with the promotion of the narrative of a “China virus”, argued Dr Zeno Leoni, a Teaching Fellow at the Defence Studies Department of King’s College London.What Next?Anthony Fauci will be prompted by his ego to “continue the charade”, lie and claim no knowledge of the funding, predicted John Di Lemme.Based on previous scandals and issues of transparency in political matters in the US, Dr. Zeno Leoni believed that Fauci will be under much pressure to resign. The analyst did, however, suggest that President Biden might attempt to defend him. This would be likely, believed Leoni, considering that the scientist has been “more aligned to Biden's than to Trump's approach” regarding the management of the pandemic.Anthony Fauci should have resigned months ago, insisted Vlad Davidiuk.Claiming that Biden’s medical advisor is unlikely to quit on his own steam, he continued:The recent revelations should definitely prompt Congress to look at the WH scientific advisor’s potential involvement with vaccine patents and monetary benefits that he may have received from vaccine production and distribution, suggested John Di Lemme. Reflecting on the blame-game that the US government had been engaged in while ostensibly seeking to discover the “truth” about the origins of COVID-19, he added:However, unless a “smoking gun” is found to prove that Anthony Fauci had knowledge of grant funds being funnelled towards the risky research, there is no way to hold him responsible, concluded John Di Lemme.
wuhan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083062099_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_796e56b8741290b1ede1d428647d98a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, opinion, national institutes of health, anthony fauci, wuhan, covid-19

No ‘Smoking Gun' to Hold 'Power Addicted' Fauci Liable For US-Funded Gain-of-Function Wuhan Research

10:30 GMT 24.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / STEFANI REYNOLDSAnthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a hearing looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health (NIH) and the state of medical research on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 26, 2021
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a hearing looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health (NIH) and the state of medical research on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / STEFANI REYNOLDS
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
US COVID-19 czar Dr. Anthony Fauci has found himself in the crosshairs after the National Institutes of Health admitted subsidizing "limited" gain-of-function research on infected bats at Wuhan Institute of Virology. The bombshell followed Fauci’s persistent denial to Congress that the NIH ever funded coronavirus research at the China lab.
Recent revelations shedding light on the fact that America’s premier science institute - the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – was less than forthcoming regarding its funding of controversial virology research have placed Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, in the hot seat.
Amid the US government-led outcry for transparency and finger-pointing in the search for COVID-19’s origins, the bombshell NIH letter on 20 October admitted funding of a "limited experiment" in gain-of-function research on bats infected with coronaviruses at a lab in Wuhan, China.
The letter to Rep. James Comer of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform NIH official Lawrence A. Tabak revealed that studies involved testing whether "spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model".
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ureem2805 / Wuhan Institute of Virology Wuhan Institute of Virology
Wuhan Institute of Virology - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
Wuhan Institute of Virology
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ureem2805 / Wuhan Institute of Virology
The statement is in stark contrast to earlier denial of any involvement in research that often involves manipulation of pathogens of a naturally-occurring virus in one animal to make it capable of infecting another.
On 11 May, Fauci testified to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that a $600,000 NIH grant he approved for the WIV was not for “gain-of-function” research.
© AFP 2021 / JOHANNES EISELEWorkers are seen next to a cage with mice (R) inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province, on February 23, 2017
Workers are seen next to a cage with mice (R) inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province, on February 23, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
Workers are seen next to a cage with mice (R) inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province, on February 23, 2017
© AFP 2021 / JOHANNES EISELE
Later in the year, when asked at a Senate if he would like to retract his May testimony, Fauci, who oversees several NIH research programs as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said:
“I have not lied before Congress. Case closed.”
Amid GOP-led calls for Fauci’s resignation and some lawmakers referring the immunologist to the Justice Department for investigation, the question arises why Biden's chief medical advisor “lied” in the first place, and what, if any, consequences there might be for him.
Why The Lies?
According to a new book, "What Really Happened In Wuhan", by Sharri Markson, Investigations Editor at The Australian, Anthony Fauci was concerned in the early days of the outbreak that his agency had funded gain-of-function work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, furthermore, maybe even funded the laboratory that allegedly caused the pandemic.
Weighing in on whether this prompted the WH medical advisor to lied about the now-revealed funding, as well as insisting that the COVID-19 natural origins theory was a more likely explanation than a lab leak, John Di Lemme, Political commentator and Founder of Conservative Business Journal, agreed. However, he believed that Fauci was less worried about the devastating impact caused by the outbreak. It was “getting caught” that concerned him.
© REUTERS / J. Scott ApplewhiteSen. Rand Paul (R-KY) questions top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) questions top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) questions top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021
© REUTERS / J. Scott Applewhite
Fauci concealed the information pertaining to the potentially risky and dangerous research because he realized he was, in part, responsible for the pandemic that has killed millions around the globe, claimed Vlad Davidiuk, GOP Strategist and Political Analyst.
“He was profiting from the research and advancing his own career and the interests of those closest to him. It stands to reason that he would do all he could to occult the facts from public disclosure. His insistence that Covid's natural origins theory is a more likely explanation than a lab leak is just one more way that he has actively worked to obfuscate the truth and stifle the investigation,” underscored Davidiuk.
The White House scientific advisor was likely to have been under tremendous pressure in the US, especially during the Trump Administration, to align himself with the promotion of the narrative of a “China virus”, argued Dr Zeno Leoni, a Teaching Fellow at the Defence Studies Department of King’s College London.

“It would have been extremely challenging for Fauci to unveil such a hard truth which would have undermined Trump's hawkish narrative. This, however, is not a justification for not telling the truth, but it needs to be considered,” added Dr. Leoni.

What Next?
Anthony Fauci will be prompted by his ego to “continue the charade”, lie and claim no knowledge of the funding, predicted John Di Lemme.
Based on previous scandals and issues of transparency in political matters in the US, Dr. Zeno Leoni believed that Fauci will be under much pressure to resign. The analyst did, however, suggest that President Biden might attempt to defend him. This would be likely, believed Leoni, considering that the scientist has been “more aligned to Biden's than to Trump's approach” regarding the management of the pandemic.
Anthony Fauci should have resigned months ago, insisted Vlad Davidiuk.
“Fauci should have resigned months ago but is addicted to the power and prestige he has gained and is clinging to with all his might,” said the expert.
Claiming that Biden’s medical advisor is unlikely to quit on his own steam, he continued:
“The consequences for Dr. Fauci should be severe. Not only is an investigation warranted, but it is also the only way to learn the facts underlying the truth of what really happened… He should be fired immediately.”
The recent revelations should definitely prompt Congress to look at the WH scientific advisor’s potential involvement with vaccine patents and monetary benefits that he may have received from vaccine production and distribution, suggested John Di Lemme. Reflecting on the blame-game that the US government had been engaged in while ostensibly seeking to discover the “truth” about the origins of COVID-19, he added:
“Now, let's see how the Democrats will cover up Fauci's obvious involvement in the pandemic.”
However, unless a “smoking gun” is found to prove that Anthony Fauci had knowledge of grant funds being funnelled towards the risky research, there is no way to hold him responsible, concluded John Di Lemme.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:43 GMT‘They Lied From the Beginning’: Hundreds More Americans Stuck in Afghanistan Than Initially Claimed
10:30 GMTNo ‘Smoking Gun' to Hold 'Power Addicted' Fauci Liable For US-Funded Gain-of-Function Wuhan Research
09:40 GMTRussian Military Base in Tajikistan to Add 30 New Tanks to Fleet Before End of Year
09:38 GMT'Snowflakes Sad': SNL Takes Jab at President Biden Receiving Shoulder Massage From VP Biden
08:43 GMTOpposition Parties in Maldives Join Hands in Calling For End to Indian Military Presence
08:29 GMTMexican Army Detains 'Priority Target' in 2019 Massacre of Mormon Family, State Attorney Says
08:10 GMTGun Involved in Killing Halyna Hutchins Was Reportedly Used by Crew Off-Set for Fun
07:34 GMTTop UK Army Bosses Accused of 'Covering Up' Killing of Kenyan Woman by British Soldier
06:11 GMTAs Israel Preps to Vaccinate Kids Against COVID-19, Some Say They Will Be Against 'Coercion'
06:06 GMT‘Inexperienced, Green’ Armourer on Alec Baldwin Film Set Described as ‘Careless With Guns’ Before
06:03 GMTHow Long Can Chelsea Survive Without a Striker?
05:22 GMT6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC
05:14 GMTUS Still Ready For Dialogue With North Korea Without Preconditions, Special Envoy Says
04:31 GMTFacebook Struggled to Curb Violent, Divisive Content in India, Internal Documents Show
03:23 GMTWho’s the Best Football Player in the World?
02:45 GMTAmerican Film Institute Establishes Scholarship in Memory of Halyna Hutchins
02:30 GMTMore Than 10,000 Sequoias Must Be Removed After California Wildfires, National Parks Reveal
01:00 GMTWho has the Edge Between Manchester United and Liverpool?
00:12 GMTBritish Military Brings Over 100 People Who Had Left Afghanistan to UK - Defense Ministry
YesterdayUS Seeking Clarity Over Turkey’s Intention to Declare US Ambassador Persona Non Grata