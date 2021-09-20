Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Full Harvest Moon Lights Up Sky Over Buenos Aires

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/discovery-of-bats-with-close-sars-cov-2-relative-add-more-evidence-to-natural-origins-of-covid-19-1089252795.html
Discovery of Bats With Close Sars-CoV-2 Relative Add More Evidence to Natural Origins of COVID-19
Discovery of Bats With Close Sars-CoV-2 Relative Add More Evidence to Natural Origins of COVID-19
The researchers studied bats from four different limestone caves in Laos with coronaviruses that featured incredible similarities to Sars-CoV-2. The discovery... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T21:00+0000
2021-09-20T21:00+0000
laos
sars coronavirus
bats
coronavirus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101910/38/1019103802_0:246:4928:3018_1920x0_80_0_0_1b7d0ba67c513a2a7675cedfa1f5d003.jpg
A research team in Laos has discovered a bat with a Sars-CoV-2-like receptor-binding domain allowing ACE2-mediated entry into human cells.While the team did not find SARS-CoV-2 in any of the bats, they found coronaviruses that were small mutations away from it.The study does not completely rule out the lab leak theory, but it does add further evidence that SARS-CoV-2 originated in nature. The idea that a ‘smoking bat’ with SARS-CoV-2 will be found remains a popular idea, but scientists have always cautioned against that line of thinking.Professor Stuart Neil, head of the department of infectious diseases at King’s College London – who was not involved in the study – told The Telegraph that “I’m not confident we’ll ever find something the same, but what we are going to find is viruses with bits that are almost the same.”The discovery also highlights that another coronavirus-like pandemic lays dormant in nature. As the list of coronaviruses with similar qualities as SARS-Cov-2 grows, it furthers the need to study the virus more to be ready for the next pandemic.
https://sputniknews.com/20210905/us-using-lab-leak-theory-to-cast-a-shadow-on-chinas-win-over-covid-and-talks-with-kabul-prof-says-1083799587.html
laos
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101910/38/1019103802_288:0:4640:3264_1920x0_80_0_0_4e6955b5745d06bba3cc4649b351a61c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
laos, sars coronavirus, bats, coronavirus

Discovery of Bats With Close Sars-CoV-2 Relative Add More Evidence to Natural Origins of COVID-19

21:00 GMT 20.09.2021
© Flickr / Johannes LundbergColony of schreiber's long-fingered bat (Mammalia: Chiroptera: Vespertilionidae: Miniopterus schreibersii) in Gobholo Cave.`
Colony of schreiber's long-fingered bat (Mammalia: Chiroptera: Vespertilionidae: Miniopterus schreibersii) in Gobholo Cave.` - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© Flickr / Johannes Lundberg
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The researchers studied bats from four different limestone caves in Laos with coronaviruses that featured incredible similarities to Sars-CoV-2. The discovery is a massive step in proving that COVID-19 originated in nature and not in a lab.
A research team in Laos has discovered a bat with a Sars-CoV-2-like receptor-binding domain allowing ACE2-mediated entry into human cells.
While the team did not find SARS-CoV-2 in any of the bats, they found coronaviruses that were small mutations away from it.
“Sequences very close to those of the early strains of SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the pandemic exist in nature, and are found in several Rhinolophus bat species,” the authors wrote.
The study does not completely rule out the lab leak theory, but it does add further evidence that SARS-CoV-2 originated in nature. The idea that a ‘smoking bat’ with SARS-CoV-2 will be found remains a popular idea, but scientists have always cautioned against that line of thinking.
Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 3 February 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
US Using Lab Leak Theory to Cast a Shadow on China's Win Over COVID and Talks With Kabul, Prof Says
5 September, 09:58 GMT
Professor Stuart Neil, head of the department of infectious diseases at King’s College London – who was not involved in the study – told The Telegraph that “I’m not confident we’ll ever find something the same, but what we are going to find is viruses with bits that are almost the same.”
“It’s an incredibly complex ecosystem and whether we luck out and find the right one, or whether just in bits, will be an open question,” he added.
The discovery also highlights that another coronavirus-like pandemic lays dormant in nature. As the list of coronaviruses with similar qualities as SARS-Cov-2 grows, it furthers the need to study the virus more to be ready for the next pandemic.
910100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:18 GMTCoronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1918 Influenza to Become Deadliest Pandemic in US History
21:52 GMTIran's New Defense Minister Says Enemies Will Get 'Crushing Response' - Report
21:19 GMTBorrell Expresses Regrets That EU Countries Were Not Invited to Join AUKUS
21:15 GMT‘Go Back to Mexico’: Shocking Video of US Border Patrol on Horseback Seen Whipping Haitian Refugees
21:12 GMTCDC Recommends Admitting Afghan Refugees 21 Days After Measles Vaccine, Reports Say
21:06 GMT26 GOP Governors Demand Meeting With Biden Amid Deepening Frustration Over Border Crisis
21:00 GMTDiscovery of Bats With Close Sars-CoV-2 Relative Add More Evidence to Natural Origins of COVID-19
20:56 GMTFull Harvest Moon Lights Up Sky Over Buenos Aires
20:36 GMT‘I Got Chills’: Travel Blogger Finds Video of Gaby Petito’s Van
20:21 GMTTexas Governor Asks Biden to Declare Federal Emergency in Response to Border Crisis
20:00 GMTUS House to Pass Bill to Fund Gov't. Until 2022, Suspend Debt Limit Until 2023
19:54 GMTTaliban Appoint New Leaders of Two Provinces in Eastern Afghanistan After Deadly Attacks
19:52 GMTIran's Nuclear Chief Urges IAEA to Avoid Politicization
19:39 GMTGlobal Stock Markets Plunge as Chinese Giant Evergrande Faces Mountain of Debt
19:34 GMT'He's a Threat': Head of India's National Commission of Women Hits Out at New Punjab State Chief
19:34 GMTDelhi Hospital Reports First Patient With Black Fungus in Lung and Kidney
19:28 GMT'Huge Insult to Dalit Community': BJP Scoffs at Congress' 'Empowerment Narrative' in India's Punjab
18:59 GMTBritain’s Former Ambassador to NATO Warns AUKUS Sub Deal Could Sink Alliance
18:55 GMT'Not Premeditated': New Book Reportedly Reveals How Biden Explained His 'Killer' Remark to Putin
18:50 GMTTwitter Down for Users Worldwide