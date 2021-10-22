Registration was successful!
NIH Admits to Funding Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan, and Contradicts Dr. Fauci's Testimony
NIH Admits to Funding Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan, and Contradicts Dr. Fauci's Testimony
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Washington State patrol facing staff... 22.10.2021
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Washington State patrol facing staff shortages, and Steve Bannon held in criminal contempt.
GUESTScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Steve Bannon Held in Contempt, Americans Upset With Immigration Policy, and The Virginia Governor RaceThom Nickels - Author, Journalist | The Dangers of Sanctuary City Policies, Sexual Assaults on Public Transportation, and The Culture of American Society in 2021In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Democrats obsessed with the January 6th riot, Hunter Biden, and a sexual assault in a Loudon County school. Scottie spoke on the recent protest at Netflix, over the Dave Chappelle comedy special. Scottie gave her prediction on the winner of the Virginia Governor race and why Democrats are avoiding President Biden's approval ratings.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Thom Nickels about crime in Philadelphia, citizen arrests, and the lack of deportations of violent criminals illegally in America. Thom talked about a recent assault of an innocent woman on a Philadelphia train and at least ten riders on the train who failed to intervene. Thom spoke on the details of the assailant and his numerous convictions over the years and an immigration judge who allowed this man to stay in America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
NIH Admits to Funding Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan, and Contradicts Dr. Fauci's Testimony

09:22 GMT 22.10.2021
NIH Admits to Funding Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan, and Contradicts Dr. Fauci's Testimony
John Kiriakou
John Kiriakou
Lee Stranahan
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Washington State patrol facing staff shortages, and Steve Bannon held in criminal contempt.
GUEST
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Steve Bannon Held in Contempt, Americans Upset With Immigration Policy, and The Virginia Governor Race
Thom Nickels - Author, Journalist | The Dangers of Sanctuary City Policies, Sexual Assaults on Public Transportation, and The Culture of American Society in 2021
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Democrats obsessed with the January 6th riot, Hunter Biden, and a sexual assault in a Loudon County school. Scottie spoke on the recent protest at Netflix, over the Dave Chappelle comedy special. Scottie gave her prediction on the winner of the Virginia Governor race and why Democrats are avoiding President Biden's approval ratings.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Thom Nickels about crime in Philadelphia, citizen arrests, and the lack of deportations of violent criminals illegally in America. Thom talked about a recent assault of an innocent woman on a Philadelphia train and at least ten riders on the train who failed to intervene. Thom spoke on the details of the assailant and his numerous convictions over the years and an immigration judge who allowed this man to stay in America.
