US Accuses China of 'Stonewalling' the World on COVID-19 Origins Since January 2020

China has been "stonewalling" the world on the origins of the novel coronavirus since January 2020, US diplomat Nicholas Burns has said. During his confirmation hearing to become the next US ambassador to China, the official said Washington needs to push Beijing "to come clean about what happened".Burns stressed that he neither supports the theory that the disease was the result of a natural spillover nor the theory that it could have emerged as the result of a lab leak.At the beginning of the pandemic, then-President Donald Trump and his allies blamed the emergence of the coronavirus on China. The 45th president, as well as other senior US officials, claimed the virus had either escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology or was deliberately leaked, a claim China has categorically denied.Trump’s allegation was dismissed as a wild conspiracy theory. However, since spring there has been a change in attitude towards the lab leak scenario, which began after The Wall Street Journal wrote, citing previously undisclosed documents written by the US Intelligence Community, that three employees of the Wuhan Institute of Virology had sought medical care for a disease similar to COVID-19 three weeks before the Chinese authorities reported the first case of the infection.A recent investigation conducted by the Biden administration resulted in an inconclusive report, with experts divided over whether the pandemic began due to a spillover from nature or because the disease was leaked by accident.

