Elysee Palace: US Never Mentioned AUKUS and Never Answered France's Questions

Paris's relations with its American, British and Australian allies took a major hit in the wake of the three countries' 15 September announcement that they... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International

The United States never mentioned any initiative to form a new security alliance and never answered any of France's questions on the matter, the Elysee Palace said Monday.A spokesperson for the presidential palace indicated that when French President Emmanual Macron met with his Australian counterpart, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisson in Paris in mid-June, Morrisson did not make any hints that Canberra would be cancelling a lucrative submarine contract with France.Australia and France agreed to a $40 billion contract to build a fleet of 12 attack submarines for Australia's Navy. The contract was unexpecedly scrapped at the last moment last week after Morrison, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the creation of a new submarine project as part of the new trilateral AUKUS defence pact. Under the agreement, the subs would be built in Australia using American and British nuclear technology.France slammed the move, recalling its ambassadors to Australia and the United States over Paris deemed to have constituted "unacceptable behaviour between allies and partners." French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the defence pact a "stab in the back."The fallout from the sub contract cancellation has also included the scrapping of an Anglo-French defence summit, hints by French lawmakers that Paris would seek to delay the signing of an Australian-European union free trade deal, and even demands by French opposition politicians that the country withdraw from the NATO alliance.In addition to the perceived snub against France, the creation of AUKUS has led to security concerns from other major powers, including China, which accused the US of seeking to intensify a global arms race through the pact, and India, where defence experts questioned the relevance of the so-called Quad alliance, and the reliability of the US as a partner to New Delhi. Other US partners in Europe, Asia and Canada were reportedly also caught off guard by the new pact.

