Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/bojo-vows-uks-ineradicable-love-of-france-in-bid-to-mend-fences-amid-diplomatic-row-over-aukus--1089224747.html
BoJo Vows UK’s ‘Ineradicable’ Love of France in Bid to Mend Fences Amid Diplomatic Row Over AUKUS
BoJo Vows UK’s ‘Ineradicable’ Love of France in Bid to Mend Fences Amid Diplomatic Row Over AUKUS
The announcement of the new defence partnership between the US, the UK, and Australia - AUKUS - on Wednesday, had been slammed by France as a “stab in the... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T06:01+0000
2021-09-20T06:24+0000
france
united kingdom
boris johnson
world
europe
britain
australia
ben wallace
florence parly
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088843575_0:112:2822:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_f4a862d29579f971532b035c9c846665.jpg
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to mend fences with France on Sunday amid the furious diplomatic backlash his country’s new security alliance with the US and Australia - AUKUS - had generated. The Prime Minister, accompanied by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are set to attend the United Nations General Assembly, with Johnson expected to visit to the White House to confer with US President Joe Biden. Commenting on the defence pact between the three nations, which will enable Australia to acquire a nuclear-powered fleet, while leaving France bemoaning the loss of a 2016 contract worth around $65 billion (€50 billion) to build 12 diesel-electric subs for Canberra, Johnson said:“Our love of France is ineradicable and what I would say is this AUKUS is not in any way meant to be zero sum. It is not meant to be exclusionary, it is not something I don’t think anyone needs to worry about and particularly not our French friends.” The UK PM added:The Prime Minister's remarks followed a decision by France to reportedly cancel a planned London meeting between Florence Parly, the country’s armed forces minister, with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. ‘Stab in the Back’ The AUKUS deal, which will presuppose the sharing of military technologies, including artificial intelligence and cyber defence between the three countries, has left France outraged. The country claimed to have been blindsided by the newly-forged alliance, which it slammed as a “stab in the back”. President Emmanuel Macron recalled his ambassadors to the US and Australia in affront. The unexpected move by the three nations angered both allies and rivals. As pundits speculate that the new alliance is aimed against China in nature, Beijing reacted by denouncing the “exclusionary bloc”. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that AUKUS “seriously undermines regional peace and stability and intensifies the arms race.” 'Treason'Jean-Pierre Thebault, the recalled French envoy to Canberra, said his country felt “fooled” by the announcement, and likened the cancellation of the submarine deal to "treason." Earlier, on Saturday evening, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian slammed “duplicity” over the pact on TV channel France 2. "There has been a lie, there has been duplicity, there has been a major breach of trust, there has been contempt," he said, in a reference to reports that the three countries had conducted negotiations over the deal for months. National Interests First Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who on Monday left for Washington to meet with leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) or QUAD Group, an informal strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the US, has deflected criticism over his government's decision to abandon the submarine deal with France. On Sunday, Morrison insisted the French government had known Canberra had "deep and grave concerns" about French submarines ahead of the pact’s announcement, as he had raised issues with the deal "some months ago," along with other Australian government ministers.Speaking to Sky News Australia, Defense Minister Peter Dutton claimed his government had been "upfront, open and honest" with France regarding the “over-budget and years behind schedule” submarine deal.
One should not forget what the French did to the Russians with the Mistral Heli Carriers. Following the US bidding never pays off... Karma is a bitch
0
That's odd! I don't feel the same about the French and I'm English. Who is BoJo speaking for?
0
3
france
united kingdom
britain
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088843575_62:0:2791:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd367a5e982551bdfb5c9ce347f4134.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, united kingdom, boris johnson, world, europe, britain, australia, ben wallace, florence parly, joe biden, jean-yves le drian, emmanuel macron, scott morrison

BoJo Vows UK’s ‘Ineradicable’ Love of France in Bid to Mend Fences Amid Diplomatic Row Over AUKUS

06:01 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 06:24 GMT 20.09.2021)
© REUTERSBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, ahead of addressing lawmakers about Britain's withdrawal from Afghanistan, in London, Britain, September 6, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, ahead of addressing lawmakers about Britain's withdrawal from Afghanistan, in London, Britain, September 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© REUTERS
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The announcement of the new defence partnership between the US, the UK, and Australia - AUKUS - on Wednesday, had been slammed by France as a “stab in the back”, as it led to the scrapping of a multi-billion-dollar order to build conventionally-powered submarines for Canberra, which was now set to acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered subs instead.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to mend fences with France on Sunday amid the furious diplomatic backlash his country’s new security alliance with the US and Australia - AUKUS - had generated.
"We are very, very proud of our relationship with France and it is of huge importance to this country. It is a very friendly relationship - and entente cordial - that goes back a century or more and it absolutely vital for us,” Johnson told reporters as he flew to New York.
The Prime Minister, accompanied by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are set to attend the United Nations General Assembly, with Johnson expected to visit to the White House to confer with US President Joe Biden.
Commenting on the defence pact between the three nations, which will enable Australia to acquire a nuclear-powered fleet, while leaving France bemoaning the loss of a 2016 contract worth around $65 billion (€50 billion) to build 12 diesel-electric subs for Canberra, Johnson said:“Our love of France is ineradicable and what I would say is this AUKUS is not in any way meant to be zero sum. It is not meant to be exclusionary, it is not something I don’t think anyone needs to worry about and particularly not our French friends.” The UK PM added:
“British troops and French troops are side by side. There are no two sets of armed forces that are more capable of integration together and working side by side.”
The Prime Minister's remarks followed a decision by France to reportedly cancel a planned London meeting between Florence Parly, the country’s armed forces minister, with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

‘Stab in the Back’

The AUKUS deal, which will presuppose the sharing of military technologies, including artificial intelligence and cyber defence between the three countries, has left France outraged. The country claimed to have been blindsided by the newly-forged alliance, which it slammed as a “stab in the back”.
© US NavyThe Seawolf-class fast attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) conducts a brief stop for personnel in the Norwegian Sea off the coast of Tromso, Norway, Aug. 21, 2020.
The Seawolf-class fast attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) conducts a brief stop for personnel in the Norwegian Sea off the coast of Tromso, Norway, Aug. 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
The Seawolf-class fast attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) conducts a brief stop for personnel in the Norwegian Sea off the coast of Tromso, Norway, Aug. 21, 2020.
© US Navy
President Emmanuel Macron recalled his ambassadors to the US and Australia in affront.
The unexpected move by the three nations angered both allies and rivals. As pundits speculate that the new alliance is aimed against China in nature, Beijing reacted by denouncing the “exclusionary bloc”.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that AUKUS “seriously undermines regional peace and stability and intensifies the arms race.”
"The US, the UK and Australia's cooperation in nuclear submarines severely damages regional peace and stability, intensifies the arms race, and jeopardises the international efforts in promoting the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons… This is a highly irresponsible act," emphasised Zhao Lijian.

'Treason'

Jean-Pierre Thebault, the recalled French envoy to Canberra, said his country felt “fooled” by the announcement, and likened the cancellation of the submarine deal to "treason."
“We discover through [the] press that the most important person of this Australian government kept us in the dark intentionally until the last minute… This is not an Australian attitude towards France. And maybe we’re not friends,” Thebault told ABC radio on Monday.
Earlier, on Saturday evening, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian slammed “duplicity” over the pact on TV channel France 2.
"There has been a lie, there has been duplicity, there has been a major breach of trust, there has been contempt," he said, in a reference to reports that the three countries had conducted negotiations over the deal for months.

National Interests First

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who on Monday left for Washington to meet with leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) or QUAD Group, an informal strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the US, has deflected criticism over his government's decision to abandon the submarine deal with France.
© REUTERS/Issei KatoAustralian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020.
© REUTERS/Issei Kato
On Sunday, Morrison insisted the French government had known Canberra had "deep and grave concerns" about French submarines ahead of the pact’s announcement, as he had raised issues with the deal "some months ago," along with other Australian government ministers.
"They would've had every reason to know that we had deep and grave concerns that the capability of the Attack Class submarines was not going to meet our strategic interests… I don't regret the decision to put Australia's national interest first," Morrison told reporters Sunday in Sydney.
Speaking to Sky News Australia, Defense Minister Peter Dutton claimed his government had been "upfront, open and honest" with France regarding the “over-budget and years behind schedule” submarine deal.
"The government has had those concerns, we've expressed them, and we want to work very closely with the French, and we'll continue to do that into the future," said Dutton.
021000
Discuss
Popular comments
One should not forget what the French did to the Russians with the Mistral Heli Carriers. Following the US bidding never pays off... Karma is a bitch
Holger H.
20 September, 09:29 GMT
000000
That's odd! I don't feel the same about the French and I'm English. Who is BoJo speaking for?
Proof Reader Critic 😂
20 September, 09:44 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:05 GMTGunman Opens Fire at Russia's Perm State University, Media Say
06:27 GMTCanada Set to Deliver Verdict in Testy Vote as PM’s Cakewalk Becomes Nail-Biter
06:17 GMTTaliban Order Women Working in Kabul to Stay at Home, Interim Mayor Says
06:12 GMTSweden Raises Taxes to Finance Largest Military Investment in Modern Times
06:01 GMTBoJo Vows UK’s ‘Ineradicable’ Love of France in Bid to Mend Fences Amid Diplomatic Row Over AUKUS
06:00 GMTBritain Considers Offering Loans to Energy Firms Amid Dramatic Hike in Gas Prices - Report
05:29 GMTRussia’s Ruling Party Ahead in Parliamentary Vote With Over 48%, Election Commission Says
04:34 GMTLive Updates: UK PM Johnson to Push Joe Biden to Lift COVID-19 Travel Ban With US
04:30 GMTNot in the Mood: Golden Retriever Does Not Want to Cuddle
04:28 GMTChinese Observers Give Positive Assessment of Russian State Duma Election
03:45 GMTMusk Adds Another Joke to Joe Biden’s ‘Sleepy’ Issue, When Asked About ‘Inspiration4’ Flight
03:16 GMTKhamenei Appoints New Head of Iranian Air Force
03:16 GMTWait, Again? New Photo of Trudeau Wearing Blackface Emerges on Social Media
02:41 GMT‘Duty of Care’: Texas Doctor Performs Abortion Past 6-Week Law to Protest State’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’
02:02 GMT'Get Off Back Foot': Prince Andrew Mulls Dismissing His Legal Team Over Reputational Damage - Report
01:48 GMT'The Crown' Wins Emmy for 2021 Best Drama Series
00:53 GMTWHO Appoints Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown as Health Financing Ambassador
00:45 GMTIran Says Ready to Sell Fuel to Lebanese Gov't After Hezbollah Secured Emergency Supplies - Report
00:38 GMTVideos: Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forces 5,000 to Evacuate
00:25 GMTNetanyahu on Facebook Mocks Biden’s Alleged Nap During Talks With Israeli PM Naftali Bennet