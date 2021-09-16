Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210916/aukus-treaty-undermines-regional-stability-chinese-foreign-ministry-says-1089120286.html
AUKUS Treaty Undermines Regional Stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says
AUKUS Treaty Undermines Regional Stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says
16.09.2021
2021-09-16T08:11+0000
2021-09-16T08:22+0000
asia
news
world
us
china
australia
intelligence
defence
uk
According to Zhao, the AUKUS treaty "seriously undermines regional peace and stability, intensifies the arms race, and harms international non-proliferation efforts".
asia, news, world, us, china, australia, intelligence, defence, uk

AUKUS Treaty Undermines Regional Stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says

08:11 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 08:22 GMT 16.09.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Tomas Roggero / Chinese flagChinese flag
Chinese flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Tomas Roggero / Chinese flag
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The newly-formed AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) defence alliance threatens stability in the region and provokes an arms race, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on 16 September.
According to Zhao, the AUKUS treaty "seriously undermines regional peace and stability, intensifies the arms race, and harms international non-proliferation efforts".

"This proves once again that these countries are using nuclear exports as a tool for geopolitical games", the spokesman said at a briefing, adding that any regional mechanism "should not harm [the] interests of third countries".

On Wednesday evening, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison together with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden declared the formation of the new AUKUS defence and security partnership to "protect and defend [the] shared interests" of these countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
