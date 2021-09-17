Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/canada-caught-off-guard-by-new-aukus-security-pact-report-says-1089165505.html
Canada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact, Report Says
Canada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact, Report Says
TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canada was caught off guard by the forming of the new security partnership between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia (AUKUS)... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T16:04+0000
2021-09-17T16:04+0000
world
us
canada
australia
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102379/37/1023793707_0:45:2351:1367_1920x0_80_0_0_965c0647b500534795526d109341bc53.jpg
Canada was involved in the preliminary discussions and only learned of the newly minted pact when US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement, according to the three unnamed sources.The sources called the new pact the new "Three Eyes", purporting that Canada's traditional allies consider Ottawa a "weak sister" in the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group when it comes to confronting China.On Wednesday evening, the leaders of the three nations declared the forming of the new AUKUS defence and security partnership to protect and defend their shared interests in the Indo-Pacific.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday reiterated that Canada's ability to gather intelligence will not be impaired by not being part of the new security partnership, emphasising that the country remains part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing community with the three countries as well as New Zealand.
us
canada
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102379/37/1023793707_1:0:2306:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_cadeeee62441564f33db4df21d83a923.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, canada, australia, uk

Canada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact, Report Says

16:04 GMT 17.09.2021
© AP Photo / Alik KepliczA military unit from Canada marches during a military parade marking Polish Armed Forces Day, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 15, 2014
A military unit from Canada marches during a military parade marking Polish Armed Forces Day, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 15, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
Subscribe
TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canada was caught off guard by the forming of the new security partnership between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia (AUKUS), the Globe and Mail reported on Friday citing defence, foreign affairs and intelligence officials.
Canada was involved in the preliminary discussions and only learned of the newly minted pact when US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement, according to the three unnamed sources.
The sources called the new pact the new "Three Eyes", purporting that Canada's traditional allies consider Ottawa a "weak sister" in the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group when it comes to confronting China.
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a National Security Initiative virtually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, inside the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a National Security Initiative virtually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, inside the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a National Security Initiative virtually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, inside the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
On Wednesday evening, the leaders of the three nations declared the forming of the new AUKUS defence and security partnership to protect and defend their shared interests in the Indo-Pacific.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday reiterated that Canada's ability to gather intelligence will not be impaired by not being part of the new security partnership, emphasising that the country remains part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing community with the three countries as well as New Zealand.
203000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:23 GMTTikTok Bans Hashtag Linked to Cyberbullying of French Students Born in 2010, Reports Say
16:21 GMTUS Defence Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest
16:04 GMTCanada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact, Report Says
16:01 GMTRepublican FEC Member Doesn't Rule Out Bias in Twitter Banning Hunter Biden Laptop Story
16:00 GMTTel Aviv ‘Significantly’ Expanding Red Sea Presence Amid Alleged Iran Threat: Ex-Israeli Navy Chief
15:56 GMTFinal 9/11 Hearing Abruptly Cancelled at Gitmo Due to COVID-19-Related Illness - Reports
15:47 GMTDemocratic Lawyer Charged in Probe of Trump-Russian Investigation Pleads Not Guilty
15:13 GMTBlinken: US Ready to Delay New Sanctions if Ethiopia and Eritrea Act to Resolve Conflict
14:55 GMTLondon Gang Who Killed NHS Worker From 'Wrong Postcode' Jailed After Murder Sketches Found
14:53 GMTRussia Launching Trials of Simultaneous Vaccination Against Flu, COVID-19
14:30 GMTVideo: Police Act Against Climate Protesters Blocking M25 Motorway
14:15 GMTRonaldo Will Cause as Many Problems as He Solves for Solskjaer, Ex-Liverpool Player Carragher Says
14:03 GMTXi Urges SCO to 'Resist' External Meddling After US, Australia Vow to Bolster Ties With Taiwan
14:02 GMTUN Security Council Holds Meeting on Afghanistan
13:39 GMTHitting US Debt Ceiling Could Trigger Recession, White House Says
13:32 GMTUnited Airlines Briefly Grounded Flights in US, Canada Due to Computer Issues, FAA Says
13:29 GMTDutch Acting Defense Minister Resigns Over Kabul Evacuations Chaos, Reports Suggest
13:27 GMTFrance Says It Cannot Trust Australia in Trade Talks After Canberra Ditched Joint Sub Deal
13:20 GMTPiers Morgan Says His New Job Will Be 'Stuff of Nightmares' for Meghan Markle
13:18 GMTIndonesia Wary of Australia's Plans to Acquire Nuclear Submarines