Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/us-will-boost-military-presence-in-australia-as-china-slams-irresponsible-aukus-pact-1089147118.html
US Will Boost Military Presence in Australia as China Slams 'Irresponsible' AUKUS Pact
US Will Boost Military Presence in Australia as China Slams 'Irresponsible' AUKUS Pact
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson unveiled the AUKUS security alliance "to... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T05:47+0000
2021-09-17T05:47+0000
us
china
australia
scott morrison
news
world
warplanes
alliance
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107932/68/1079326834_0:121:3211:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_0e1e51efc399451a7181bb4c259652ae.jpg
Washington and Canberra have agreed on bolstering bilateral military collaboration that will include the "rotational deployment" of all types of American warplanes to Australia.The move comes a day after the two countries along with the UK announced the creation of the so-called AUKUS defence alliance, which, in particular, stipulates arming Australia with a nuclear-powered submarine fleet.The AUKUS pact prompted Australia to withdraw from a $90 billion submarine contract with France's Naval Group, in what French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described as "a stab in the back". Despite China not being mentioned in a statement about the pact's creation, the defence alliance is widely seen as an effort to contain Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.He said that aside from "greater air cooperation", the sides also "established combined logistics sustainment and capability for maintenance to support our enhanced activities, including logistics and sustainment capability for our submarines and surface combatants in Australia".Dutton was echoed by his US counterpart Lloyd Austin who said that Thursday's ministerial meeting had endorsed "major force-posture initiatives that will expand our access and presence in Australia".France Was Told About AUKUS 'Night Before'The gathering came as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison argued that Paris was briefed about Australia's new submarine deal "the night before" the AUKUS announcement.He denied allegations in the French media that President Emmanuel Macron had only found out about Canberra's withdrawal from the Naval Group deal from Australian news reports, stressing that France remains an important ally.According to the Australian prime minister, "what we were previously building was no longer going to meet that need".Beijing Criticises AUKUS Pact The remarks were made amid the Chinese Foreign Ministry's criticism of Australia's plan to strengthen defence cooperation with the US and the UK, which the ministry said raises questions about Canberra's adherence to nuclear non-proliferation.Spokesman Zhao Lijian urged the alliance's signatories to "abandon the obsolete Cold War zero sum mentality" or "they will only end up hurting their own interests". The spokesman slammed the AUKUS pact as "extremely irresponsible", something that he claimed would ride roughshod over regional stability.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, for her part, insisted the AUKUS pact was not aimed at China, adding that Washington does not "seek conflict with China".This came as European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told reporters on Thursday that the European Union (EU) was not informed about the new defence alliance between Australia, the US, and the UK, and that Brussels is currently in contact with its partners to obtain more details about the matter. "[…] We will, of course, have to discuss this within the EU with our member states to assess the implications", Stano said.
us
china
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107932/68/1079326834_240:0:2971:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46e1021a24e7acba93d264cff59dee77.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, australia, scott morrison, news, world, warplanes, alliance, uk

US Will Boost Military Presence in Australia as China Slams 'Irresponsible' AUKUS Pact

05:47 GMT 17.09.2021
© Photo : Staff Sgt. James RichardsonA US Air Force F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and an F-16 Fighting Falcon from Eielson Air Force Base fly in formation over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, July 18, 201
A US Air Force F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and an F-16 Fighting Falcon from Eielson Air Force Base fly in formation over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, July 18, 201 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© Photo : Staff Sgt. James Richardson
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson unveiled the AUKUS security alliance "to protect and defend" the three countries' "shared interests in the Indo-Pacific".
Washington and Canberra have agreed on bolstering bilateral military collaboration that will include the "rotational deployment" of all types of American warplanes to Australia.
The move comes a day after the two countries along with the UK announced the creation of the so-called AUKUS defence alliance, which, in particular, stipulates arming Australia with a nuclear-powered submarine fleet.
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a National Security Initiative virtually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, inside the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a National Security Initiative virtually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, inside the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a National Security Initiative virtually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, inside the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
The AUKUS pact prompted Australia to withdraw from a $90 billion submarine contract with France's Naval Group, in what French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described as "a stab in the back". Despite China not being mentioned in a statement about the pact's creation, the defence alliance is widely seen as an effort to contain Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton stressed that Canberra and Washington would be "significantly enhancing" bilateral "force posture cooperation, increasing interoperability, and deepening alliance activities in the Indo-Pacific".

He said that aside from "greater air cooperation", the sides also "established combined logistics sustainment and capability for maintenance to support our enhanced activities, including logistics and sustainment capability for our submarines and surface combatants in Australia".
Dutton was echoed by his US counterpart Lloyd Austin who said that Thursday's ministerial meeting had endorsed "major force-posture initiatives that will expand our access and presence in Australia".

France Was Told About AUKUS 'Night Before'

The gathering came as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison argued that Paris was briefed about Australia's new submarine deal "the night before" the AUKUS announcement.
He denied allegations in the French media that President Emmanuel Macron had only found out about Canberra's withdrawal from the Naval Group deal from Australian news reports, stressing that France remains an important ally.

Defending the decision to scrap his country's hefty contract with Naval Group, Morrison said that "at the end of the day we have to keep Australia safe and make decisions that do the best things to keep Australia safe".

According to the Australian prime minister, "what we were previously building was no longer going to meet that need".

Beijing Criticises AUKUS Pact

The remarks were made amid the Chinese Foreign Ministry's criticism of Australia's plan to strengthen defence cooperation with the US and the UK, which the ministry said raises questions about Canberra's adherence to nuclear non-proliferation.
Spokesman Zhao Lijian urged the alliance's signatories to "abandon the obsolete Cold War zero sum mentality" or "they will only end up hurting their own interests". The spokesman slammed the AUKUS pact as "extremely irresponsible", something that he claimed would ride roughshod over regional stability.

The United States, Britain, and Australia were "severely damaging regional peace and stability, intensifying an arms race, and damaging international nuclear non-proliferation efforts", Zhao asserted.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, for her part, insisted the AUKUS pact was not aimed at China, adding that Washington does not "seek conflict with China".
This came as European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told reporters on Thursday that the European Union (EU) was not informed about the new defence alliance between Australia, the US, and the UK, and that Brussels is currently in contact with its partners to obtain more details about the matter. "[…] We will, of course, have to discuss this within the EU with our member states to assess the implications", Stano said.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:47 GMTUS Will Boost Military Presence in Australia as China Slams 'Irresponsible' AUKUS Pact
05:34 GMT'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling
05:27 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Changes to UK's International Travel Rules Expected on 17 September
05:10 GMTSociety Cannot Be 'Held Hostage' by Unvaccinated, Finnish Health Boss Claims
04:30 GMTGimme That: Adorable Golden Retriever Twins are Ready for a Treat
04:16 GMTUS House Armed Services Committee Warns Troubled F-35 Program May Become Unsustainable at Its Peak
04:01 GMTUS Civil Rights Leader Applauds Police Chokehold Ban, Urges Congress to Move on Floyd Act
03:55 GMT'Cut Him Off Now!': Newsmax Host Loses Cool After US Vet Critiques Trump Over Afghan Withdrawal
03:20 GMTUK High Court Rules Will of Prince Philip to Remain Sealed for 90 Years
02:31 GMTUS Coast Guard Joins Australia Navy for 3-Day Exercise in South China Sea
01:56 GMTAlex Murdaugh and The Fall of a Southern Dynasty
01:33 GMT'At the End of the Occupation' Country Faces Many Challenges - Head of Afghan National Peace Council
01:11 GMT'Human-Sized Penguin' Uncovered by New Zealand Schoolchildren Reveals Ancient Species
00:52 GMTTrump Expresses Sympathy for US Capitol Riot Suspects Ahead of September 18 Rally
YesterdayUS Approves $500Mln Military Sale to Saudi Arabia to Support Copter Fleet - Pentagon
YesterdayMinneapolis Police Department Buys ‘Not-Reaching Pouches’ to Reduce Deadly Traffic Stops
YesterdayTexas Governor Says Biden Administration Had Plans to Close Section of US-Mexico Border
YesterdayBotched FBI Probe Into Nassar Abuses Highlights ‘Endemic Failures’ Within Bureau, Former Agent Says
YesterdayTwitter Goes Bonkers After Star Batsman Virat Kohli Quits as Skipper of India's T20I Cricket Team
YesterdayHuman Hair as Pet Food? Indian Scientists Develop Unique Way to Use Keratin Waste