Australia to Gain Nuclear-Powered Submarine With New Defense Effort With US, UK

Morrison revealed in his address that the first major initiative of the new trilateral security partnership - dubbed AUKUS - will be to deliver a nuclear-powered submarine fleet to Australia. The Australian Prime Minister detailed that the trio will take the next 18 months to decide the "best way to achieve this.""We intend to build these submarines in Adelaide, Australia, in close cooperation with the United Kingdom and the United States," Morrison added. Later in the joint, virtual news conference, Johnson proclaimed that the UK has chosen to embark on the trilateral security partnership with the US and Australia to make the world safer and generate more jobs in the UK.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden held a virtual news conference on Wednesday to unveil their new joint partnership on advanced defense-tech sharing.
"But let me be clear," he said. "Australia is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons [nor] establish nuclear capability. And we will continue to meet all our nuclear non-proliferation obligations."
statement from Morrison, Johnson and Biden on new "AUKUS" partnership and nuclear subs
noted also in the statement, but a video presentation before the joint address said it was about "peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific, and for the good of the world"
