Macron, Biden to Speak in Coming Days After France Loses Defence Contract With Australia
Macron, Biden to Speak in Coming Days After France Loses Defence Contract With Australia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden will speak over the phone in the coming days, the French government spokesman...
On Wednesday, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia announced a new security partnership, AUKUS. As part of a new pact, the US and the UK will help Australia develop its own nuclear-powered submarine fleet. As a result, Australia gave up on a $66 billion deal with France on 12 submarines. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Australia's withdrawal from the contract as a "stab in the back.""President Biden has asked to speak with the French president. The phone conversation of president Macron and president Biden will take place in the next few days," Attal said, as aired on the BFMTV broadcaster.On Friday, the French foreign minister announced that Paris was recalling its ambassadors from the US and Australia for consultations.
billionaires mobsters own almost all of the military industrial bazaar of the nato zone and related, including more than 30%, private share of the management of French shipyards *** gansters, of which the richest own 200 billion pocket money, can happily choose which of their shop will produce submarines to impose on the public finances of nato territory *** the gauleiter at the head of the French quarter play the astonished in front of the cameras, but know these tricks well ** * they were moreover elected, Gauleiter president, or appointed ministers, because they accepted to be the minions of the big mafia which reigns on washington and brussels
joe biden, emmanuel macron, news, world, united states, australia, france, defence

Macron, Biden to Speak in Coming Days After France Loses Defence Contract With Australia

11:58 GMT 19.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden will speak over the phone in the coming days, the French government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, said Sunday, days after the US new defence pact with Australia and the UK cost France a large defence contract with Canberra.
On Wednesday, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia announced a new security partnership, AUKUS. As part of a new pact, the US and the UK will help Australia develop its own nuclear-powered submarine fleet. As a result, Australia gave up on a $66 billion deal with France on 12 submarines. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Australia's withdrawal from the contract as a "stab in the back."
"President Biden has asked to speak with the French president. The phone conversation of president Macron and president Biden will take place in the next few days," Attal said, as aired on the BFMTV broadcaster.
On Friday, the French foreign minister announced that Paris was recalling its ambassadors from the US and Australia for consultations.
000001
billionaires mobsters own almost all of the military industrial bazaar of the nato zone and related, including more than 30%, private share of the management of French shipyards *** gansters, of which the richest own 200 billion pocket money, can happily choose which of their shop will produce submarines to impose on the public finances of nato territory *** the gauleiter at the head of the French quarter play the astonished in front of the cameras, but know these tricks well ** * they were moreover elected, Gauleiter president, or appointed ministers, because they accepted to be the minions of the big mafia which reigns on washington and brussels
