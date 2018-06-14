Football Fever Sweeps Across India Ahead of FIFA World Cup

New Delhi (Sputnik): The FIFA World Cup fever seems to be all pervasive, even in a cricket-crazy country like India. A survey claims that most Indians are planning to be hooked to their television screens to watch football this summer when their favorite teams play in the FIFA World Cup in Russia. The 27-country survey involved 500 Indians aged 16 to 64 years.
A kite maker in Kolkata, India Ajit Dutta, has manufactured custom-made kites based on #WorldCup trophy and flags of the participating countries, ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. pic.twitter.com/mMZN3SvNqB— Utkarsh Joshi (@UtkarshJos) June 13, 2018
The frenzy is most visible in the football hubs of West Bengal and Kerala, which are taking the madness to a new level, with villages divided into fan clubs and each one cheering for their favorites with life-size graffitis, hoardings and decorated village squares.
Giant FIFA World Cup ready to be painted in #Kolkata, India 🇮🇳🇮🇳— Sportwalk (@sportwalkonnet) June 9, 2018
The Cup Of Life is here! pic.twitter.com/AC5yOa6Nzu
Football fans in the state of Kerala organized a street parade with youths and enthusiasts barring age groups participating in large numbers to welcome the beginning of the FIFA World Cup 2018 hosted by Russia. Fans painted their cars and scooters in the colors of their favorite teams and marched in the streets of Kollam on the eve of the inaugural day of the World Cup extravaganza.
The Ipsos survey, however, proves that football is now popular nationwide, with a dedicated audience from all across the country.
#India @Cristiano 😍🙏— Ronaldo 😍 (@CR7AntePichi) June 12, 2018
All the best for Fifa worldcup#ForcaPortugal pic.twitter.com/efQuGiYVOa
"In fact, Indians were more enthusiastic than most others. Five in ten (51%) Indians said they will miss work and school to watch this World Cup-the highest percentage globally. Over 6o% said they'll splurge on FIFA World Cup-themed products; only the Chinese and the Malaysians were ahead on this.
Not surprisingly, Indians are also the most superstitious: six in ten surveyed said they will keep a good-luck charm when the matches are on. In the US, the figure was 54%," the Quartz report adds.
According to the Ipsos survey, Brazil has the biggest chunk of Indians (22%) rooting for it, followed by Argentina (14%) and Germany (13%), to win the World Cup this year. Globally, Germany is the top pick, according to the same survey.
At 60%, television remains the favorite platform to watch matches among Indians, though some 40% will watch them online on mobile phones and other gadgets, as predicted by the survey.
The heat has already started to rise… Cool down yourself this FIFA with some ice cold Simba— ANGRYஅசோக் 2.0 (@Corp_Tshirt) June 14, 2018
Show us the screenshot and get 1+1 on Simba throughout the game tonight… Let’s get crazy 🤪 it’s #fifa2018 time people…#vagator #india #goa #pappichulogoa #pappilife #goodvibesonly pic.twitter.com/HL09M0TsoG
Let the 2018 FIFA World Cup fever begin!#Holidayinnresort #Goa #Fifa2018 #sundowner #Lounge #Beachlife #IHG #Worldcup #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/iJYunZdEPN
— Holiday Inn Goa (@hi_goa) June 13, 2018
From Kasaragod in North Kerala to Trivandrum in the south, the streets ofthe state have been festooned with posters and flexes of various teams and players
Football fever is @its peak— Vishnu Das🇮🇳 (@vishnu55242198) June 7, 2018
#RollToRussia #FifaWorldCup2018 #FIFA #Kerala #India #Argentina #Brazil pic.twitter.com/qGclu010Ur
