World Cup Volunteers Undergo Anti-Terrorism Vetting - Russia's Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Interior Ministry is checking 2018 World Cup volunteers for any possible ties with terrorist or extremist organizations, Russian Deputy Interior Minister Igor Zubov said Thursday.

"Security checks for ties with terrorist and extremist activity of all volunteer candidates are undertaken," Zubov said at the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security.

He added that special attention is being paid to the prevention of possible incidents.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 cities, including the capital Moscow and St. Petersburg.

