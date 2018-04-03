Register
Almost 1.7 Million Russia World Cup Tickets Allocated Since September - FIFA

World Cup 2018 Russia News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 1.7 million tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, to be held in Russia this summer, have been allocated since September 2017, with foreign fans have bought more than half of all tickets, FIFA's press release said.

"With just 72 days left until the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, another ticket sales period drew to a close today… 1,698,049 tickets have been allocated to fans worldwide since sales started in September 2017, with the overall international demand accounting for 53%," FIFA's press release said.

The second period of the second phase of ticket sales for the World Cup, which started on March 13 and ended on Tuesday, saw 394,433 tickets allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

More than half of these tickets were scooped up by Russian fans. Football lovers from the United States bought more than 10,000 tickets, as did fans from Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. Fans from Brazil and Peru were also among the most active buyers.

Another 742,760 tickets were allocated during the first phase of the ticket sales, which finished last November.

The final phase of ticket sales for the World Cup in Russia will begin on April 18 on the FIFA website. This phase will last until the end of the competition and will be the last opportunity for fans to purchase tickets online in real time and on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.

