JeM Terror Activites May Escalate in Kashmir After Meeting With Taliban, Indian Intel Report Says

India is concerned about terrorist activity spreading to India from Afghanistan after the US withdrawal from the country.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group may escalate its terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the next two to three months, an Indian intelligence report suggests.

According to the report, the group's operational commander Abdul Rauf Azhar, younger brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, has directed group commanders to intensify their Jammu and Kashmir-centric activities in the coming days.

This report comes days after the Jaish chief met with Taliban* leaders in Kandahar last week seeking the Taliban's support for their "India-centric operations".

On Tuesday, India's ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban’s Political Office in Doha. It was the first official encounter between an Indian government representative and the Taliban.

“Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner,” said the foreign ministry, adding that the Taliban responded positively.

Press Release on the Meeting in Doha.

​India has been on high alert since the swift takeover of Kabul by the Taliban on 15 August. On Sunday, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the situation in Afghanistan has emerged as a challenge for the country.

However, Singh expressed confidence that the remaining threat of terrorism will also end due to improved security and government policy. At least 121 terrorists have been killed this year and the Narendra Modi government noted in the parliament that infiltration from the border with Pakistan also fell down to zero since the ceasefire agreement implemented in February this year.

* terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries