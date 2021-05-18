Register
18:26 GMT18 May 2021
    Flags of India and Pakistan

    As Guns Go Silent, Café at Last Point on Indo-Pakistan Border in Uri Reopens After Four Years

    © CC BY 2.0 / Tore Urnes / Flags of India and Pakistan
    India
    India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire along the Line of Control in February and as the guns go silent, the Valley is feeling the winds of change. Such developments are not only easing the tension across the border but also helping to restore the activities which stopped earlier because of the gunfight between the two countries.

    The café on Kaman Aman Setu, the friendship bridge between India & Pakistan, which is also the last point on the Indo-Pakistan border in the Uri sector, has started welcoming customers once more after a hiatus of four years amid ceasefire. This is an important step as the armies of India and Pakistan recently exchanged sweets and greetings on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at Tithawal bridge and on the Chakan Da Bagh crossing point Mendhar-hotspring along the Line of Control - a de facto border that divides Kashmir between two countries - in Poonch.

    ​Around four years ago, the Indian army organised an excursion for 56 students of Army Goodwill School in Uri and Aseem-Goodwill Computer Centre at Kamalkot to Kaman Aman Setu.

    The strategically important bridge at the Kaman post connects North Kashmir to Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The bridge was refurbished in 2005 when India and Pakistan decided to have a bus making the crossing.

    Since 2019, the two forces have accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement around 5,000 times. Nevertheless, in February this year, the two armies agreed to stop the firefight along the border completely, including the Line of Control which divides disputed Kashmir between the two countries.

    Army, Line of Control, Pakistan, Indian Army, Indians, India
    Votre message a été envoyé!
