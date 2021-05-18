As Guns Go Silent, Café at Last Point on Indo-Pakistan Border in Uri Reopens After Four Years

The café on Kaman Aman Setu, the friendship bridge between India & Pakistan, which is also the last point on the Indo-Pakistan border in the Uri sector, has started welcoming customers once more after a hiatus of four years amid ceasefire. This is an important step as the armies of India and Pakistan recently exchanged sweets and greetings on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at Tithawal bridge and on the Chakan Da Bagh crossing point Mendhar-hotspring along the Line of Control - a de facto border that divides Kashmir between two countries - in Poonch.
With guns falling silent on the LoC, a cafeteria located at Kaman Aman Setu - friendship bridge between India & Pakistan, which is also the last point on the Indo-Pak border in the Uri sector, has been restarted after a gap of almost 4 years. pic.twitter.com/QAOv6xd4R3— Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) May 18, 2021
Around four years ago, the Indian army organised an excursion for 56 students of Army Goodwill School in Uri and Aseem-Goodwill Computer Centre at Kamalkot to Kaman Aman Setu.
The strategically important bridge at the Kaman post connects North Kashmir to Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The bridge was refurbished in 2005 when India and Pakistan decided to have a bus making the crossing.
Since 2019, the two forces have accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement around 5,000 times. Nevertheless, in February this year, the two armies agreed to stop the firefight along the border completely, including the Line of Control which divides disputed Kashmir between the two countries.
