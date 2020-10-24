Indian Army Claims to Have Downed Pakistani 'Spy' Drone Along Line of Control in Kashmir

Indian troops have shot down a Pakistani spy quadcopter in the Keran Sector along the Line of Control, an Indian Army official said on Saturday. The drone trespassed around 70 metres into India's side of the Line of Control at around 8 a.m. local time.
In July of this year, the Pakistani Army claimed that it had brought down an "Indian spying quadcopter" that flew 200 metres into Pakistani territory.
“This is the 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year", a Pakistani Army statement claimed.
India has dismissed similar previous claims by the Pakistan Army.
Earlier this month, SS Deswal, Chief of India's National Security Guard, accused Pakistan of using drones to drop arms and drugs along India’s western border. At least four cases of airdrops have been recorded by Indian authorities this year.
The situation in Kashmir has been strained due to conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)