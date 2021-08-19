Register
08:27 GMT19 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British Forces from 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan, to provide support to British nationals leaving the country, as part of Operation PITTING after Taliban insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul, 15 August 2021. Leading Hand Ben Shread/RAF/UK Ministry of Defence 2021/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

    UK Ministers Allegedly Mull Talks With Taliban Amid Fears Swift US Pullout Could Imperil Evacuations

    © REUTERS / Ben Shread/RAF/UK Ministry of De
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/10/1083619438_0:119:3072:1847_1200x675_80_0_0_5a648d2765ffe6e45142ffa09616ac35.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108191083657106-uk-ministers-allegedly-mull-talks-with-taliban-amid-fears-swift-us-pullout-could-imperil/

    The airlift of Western citizens and Afghans who worked for foreign governments is currently being ramped up, with President Biden vowing US forces would remain until the evacuation of Americans was finished, even if that meant staying past the 31 August deadline for complete withdrawal.

    The UK government is concerned that if American forces currently deployed to Kabul international airport to ensure security were to leave, the evacuation of thousands of people from Taliban*- reclaimed Afghanistan would be endangered, reported The Guardian.

    It was also suggested that some UK ministers and members of the military were mulling dealing directly with the Taliban. This, according to the outlet, would ultimately legitimise the position of the militant group, which many believe has not evolved since its inception.

    There is no clarity regarding how long Washington intends to keep its contingent of 6,000 troops on the ground to safeguard the situation, government sources are cited as saying, adding that the UK could not continue airlifting people out without their presence. Bearing that in mind, along with uncertainty over the Taliban’s future actions, the UK wanted to wrap up its evacuation as rapidly as possible.

    “There’s a realistic view that we want to just go as quickly as possible,” a Whitehall source was cited as saying.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier appeared to hint at the possibility of recognising the Taliban. “We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes and by its actions rather than by its words,” Johnson told MPs.

    Earlier on Sky News Gen Sir Nick Carter, the head of the British armed forces, said he believed the Taliban sought an “inclusive Afghanistan”. He spoke of the Islamist group as “country boys” who had “honour at the heart of what they do”.

    “I do think they [Taliban] have changed and recognise Afghanistan has evolved and the fundamental role women have played in that evolution,” said Carter, when questioned about the Taliban’s notorious misogyny and violence against women.

    ‘Elusive Timeline’

    The airport in Kabul witnessed scenes of chaos earlier this week, when Taliban seized the capital, completing their sweeping offensive to reclaim territory from Afghan government forces. In the wake of the events, former President Ashraf Ghani announced his resignation and left the country.

    Images online showed hundreds of Afghans flocking to the Hamid Karzai International Airport, hoping to leave the country on one of the US flights.

    Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Shekib Rahmani
    Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

    The airport has since been secured by the US ahead of a planned evacuation deadline of 31 August.
    President Biden on Wednesday stated that US forces would remain until the evacuation of Americans was finished, even if that meant staying past the deadline.

    Presidential national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the Taliban had agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians seeking to join the US-directed airlift from the capital.

    Sullivan tweeted that the forces would hold the airport “to get all Americans out of Afghanistan”.

    ​However, he conceded there is no timetable for completing the evacuation. London’s attempts to seek reassurances over that elusive “timeline” had not proved successful, a source was cited as saying.

    Around 700 Britons, Afghans and others were airlifted out of Kabul on Tuesday, according to official figures.

    Speaking ahead of the airlifting of another 1,000 people on seven more aircraft, General Carter said: “The situation has stabilised since the weekend but it remains precarious.”

    A security source added that the UK was forced to rely on “uncomfortable intermediaries” regarding Taliban’s actions, as the Islamists have a separate agreement with the US to allow its ongoing withdrawal.

    ‘Catastrophic Failure of Western Policy’

    Amid the developments in Afghanistan, Boris Johnson has been fending off criticism over his government’s “catastrophic” and “appalling” conduct. The Prime Minister insisted the West was unable to continue the US-led mission in Afghanistan without America’s "might", air power and logistics.

    Addressing MPs after recalling parliament from summer recess over the Afghanistan situation, he underscored that a military defence of the war-torn nation by the west was not possible in the absence of Washington’s support.

    Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) await a flight to Kabul Afghanistan, at Al Udeied Air Base, Qatar Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021
    © AP Photo / Lt. Mark Andries
    Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) await a flight to Kabul Afghanistan, at Al Udeied Air Base, Qatar Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

    At the heated House of Commons session, a chorus of over 30 Tories deplored Britain’s failure to anticipate the Taliban takeover of Kabul. The government’s conduct was questioned by high-profile Conservatives such as ex-prime minister Theresa May, former defence secretary Liam Fox, and former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt.
    Dozens of MPs and peers slammed Britain’s perceived failures in intelligence and preparation regarding developments in Afghanistan.

    A member of Taliban (C) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    A member of Taliban (C) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16

    They also ridiculed Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who were both on holiday when Kabul was being besieged by Taliban. Addressing Raab, Labour leader Keir Starmer said the foreign secretary could hardly “coordinate an international response from the beach”.

    Theresa May suggested the UK ought to have attempted to form a NATO alliance to remain in Afghanistan without the US.

    “Was our intelligence really so poor? Was our understanding of the Afghan government so weak? Was our knowledge on the ground so inadequate? Or did we just think we had to follow the United States and on a wing and a prayer it would be all right on the night?” she said.

    Ex-cabinet minister Iain Duncan Smith said the “parallels” with the departure from Vietnam of the Americans was “shocking but also very true”.

    “Did we at any stage demand that the US government review their decision? Did we say to them this was wrong?” queried Iain Duncan Smith.

    Boris Johnson also faced backlash in the House of Lords. Philip Hammond, a former defence secretary and chancellor, weighed in on the developments as signalling a “catastrophic failure of western policy”.
    Michael Howard, ex-Tory leader and home secretary, said the withdrawal from Afghanistan “fatally undermines the credibility of any assurance of support – past, present or future – that we in the west offer to those who need it”.

    Tom Tugendhat, the Conservative foreign affairs committee chair, who served in Afghanistan, acknowledged that the UK and its western allies had been given a “very harsh lesson”.

    “This doesn’t need to be defeat, but at the moment it damn well feels like it,” he said.

    Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

    Referring to US President Joe Biden’s statements blaming unfolding events in Afghanistan on his predecessor, Donald Trump, and unwillingness of Afghan forces to fight the Taliban, Tugendhat added:

    “To see their commander-in-chief call into question the courage of men I fought with – to claim that they ran – is shameful. Those who have not fought for the colours they fly should be careful about criticising those who have.”

    Many questioned the “catastrophic failure of our intelligence or assessment of our intelligence”, regarding ability to anticipate the speed with which the Taliban reclaimed ground. Some Conservative MPs have privately pressed for an inquiry by the intelligence and security committee and for Johnson to release the intelligence analysis, added The Guardian.

    The prime minister told MPs his government would do everything possible to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

    “We must deal with this position as it now is. Accepting what we have achieved and what we had not achieved,” he said.

    Johnson pledged to double the aid budget to Afghanistan to £286 mln, and said the UK would use the upcoming G7 meeting to coordinate international humanitarian assistance.


    *The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries

     

     

     

     

    Related:

    The Taliban’s Unity Gave Them Afghanistan, But Will They Manage to Find International Recognition?
    Biden Says He Did Not See Way to Withdraw From Afghanistan Without 'Chaos Ensuing'
    'Rehearsed, Yet Peppered with Mistakes’: Biden Ripped For Afghanistan Interview to Ex-Clinton Aide
    UK Defence Secretary: 'The West's Resolve is Now Perceived as Weak' After Afghanistan Exit
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Taliban, Nick Carter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse