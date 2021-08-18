US Defence Secretary Austin and Army Gen. Milley Brief Media on Latest Developments in Afghanistan

Sputnik goes live from the Pentagon where US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley are holding a media briefing to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country.
Afghanistan was recaptured by the Taliban (a terrorist organisation banned in Russia) on 15 August after US and NATO troops started pulling out from the country in accordance with the agreement reached by Washington and the Taliban in Doha back in 2018.
The success of the Taliban has sparked chaos and panic among Afghan nationals, who rushed to Kabul Airport in the hope of escaping the country onboard flights organised to evacuate diplomats and their families, as well as Afghans who had been working for Western institutions.
