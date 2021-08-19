UK Defence Secretary: 'The West's Resolve is Now Perceived as Weak' After Afghanistan Exit

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that the West's "resolve" is now seen as week by its adversaries following the military withdrawal from Afghanistan as the Taliban returned to power on Sunday. The defence secretary added that he was really uneasy about what had transpired.
"What I'm uncomfortable with is that we have a world order now, where resolve is perceived by our adversaries, as weak, the West's resolve," Wallace told the BBC.
Speaking about the chaotic situation at Kabul Airport, as thousands of "desperate" people rushed to leave the country, Wallace said that the Taliban was letting them through to the processing centre. He added that the UK was planning to call some 2,000 people in the next few days urging them to leave Afghanistan.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
