Register
09:56 GMT12 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Emigres in Little Havana wave American and Cuban flags as they react to reports of protests in Cuba against the deteriorating economy, in Miami, Florida, U.S., July 11, 2021

    Miami Mayor Calls to Send Troops to 'Protect' Cubans From a 'Bloodbath’ as Protests Sweep The Island

    © REUTERS / MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    117
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083365424_0:36:3000:1724_1200x675_80_0_0_34c4dc76bf1bfea2a9140a5ee007aadb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107121083365722-miami-mayor-calls-to-send-troops-to-protect-cubans-from-a-bloodbath-as-protests-sweep-the-island/

    Thousands of citizens of Cuba, which has been under a US embargo for almost 60 years, preventing the arrival of humanitarian aid to the island nation during the pandemic, took to the streets on Sunday in protests driven by food shortages, high prices, COVID-19 restrictions and a lethargic vaccination rollout.

    As images have surfaced showing thousands of Cubans flooding the streets in protest against poor economic conditions and the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez called for international intervention led by the United States "to protect the Cuban people from a bloodbath."

    Suarez attended a demonstration in the Little Havana section of Miami, where hundreds had gathered outside the Cuban Versailles restaurant.

    "Cubans are worthy and ready to rule themselves without tyranny. It can end today and it must end today. The implications of this moment can mean freedom for millions of people in the hemisphere, from Nicaraguans and Venezuelans and so many more," the mayor said at a news conference.

    ​Three US Representatives - Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25), Carlos A. Gimenez (FL-26), and Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27) - released a joint statement in solidarity with the protests in Cuba.

    “Now more than ever, the United States and the international community must support the Cuban people in their struggle for freedom," they wrote in their statement.

    Amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases associated with the arrival of the Delta variant of the virus, with health authorities reporting a record 6,923 cases and 47 deaths on Sunday, the island republic is suffering from the crippling fallout from US sanctions imposed by the administration of former president Donald Trump.

    People have also been brought out into the streets over a worrying lack of food, medicine and other basic products.

    ​Thousands of Cubans, from Havana to Santiago, turned out for the Sunday protests, with the images going viral on social media.

    A spate of broadcasts on social media showed hundreds of people marching through the streets of San Antonio de los Baños, Guira de Melena and Alquízar, all in the province of Artemisa, near Havana.

    Diaz Canel addressed the island on Sunday in a televised speech to denounce what he called a “smear campaign” unleashed by the US, while urging Cubans to remain calm.

    "We will not let anti-revolutionary mercenaries who are beholden to the American empire to create instability. There will be a revolutionary response," he said in a televised address to the nation.

    Referring to protests reportedly taking place in several cities, he added:

    “We are calling on all Communists to take to the streets where these provocations are being staged and oppose them."

    The United States imposed trade restrictions on Cuba in the late 1950s in response to the communist revolution. Ex-US President Barack Obama took some minor steps towards normalizing relations with its neighbor, however the arrival of the Trump administration reversed many of those.

    After President Joe Biden, who vowed to continue Obama's policies, entered the White House, the Cuban Foreign Ministry had high hopes for restoring relations between the two countries, abruptly cut off under the Donald Trump administration.

    Soviet-era Lada cars flying Cuban flag drive past the American embassy during a rally calling for the end of the US blockade against the island nation in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 28, 2021
    © AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
    Soviet-era Lada cars flying Cuban flag drive past the American embassy during a rally calling for the end of the US blockade against the island nation in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 28, 2021

    The latter had returned Cuba to the US list of state-supporters of terrorism.

    However, Biden administration's review of the US policy toward Cuba has not progressed over the past five months, ostensibly because of its current low priority for the White House, The Washington Post reported in June, citing anonymous sources.

    On June 23, the United States voted against a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the embargo on Cuba that was adopted by the overwhelming majority of 184 other nations. Top Cuban diplomat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez, underscored that political and ideological differences were not an "impediment to a respectful and civilized relationship" with neighbours. Rodriguez slammed the White House for making empty promises and seeing no progress.

    Related:

    Cuba Сounts on UN Support Against Blockade Imposed by US, Ambassador to Russia Says
    Review of Policy Towards Cuba Reportedly Not on Biden's Radar Right Now
    US Embargo Prevents Cuba From Acquiring Over 30 Crucial Vaccine Supplies, Envoy to UN Says
    Cuban Leader Calls on Supporters to Hit Streets, Oppose Provocations - Videos
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Miami, Cuba, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse