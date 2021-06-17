Post-Summit, Putin Says Image of Biden Drawn by Media Has Nothing to Do With Reality

The portrait of Joe Biden drawn by the media has nothing to do with reality, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.
Characterizing the American leader as a "professional" and saying that Russia needs to work with him "very carefully so as not to miss anything," Putin said Biden looked very energetic, and that during their two-and-a-half hours of talks, he showed himself to be in command of the issues at hand. He added that the atmosphere at the negotiations was sufficiently friendly.
Putin also indicated that he and Biden had come to understand one another's positions on key issues, and that the summit itself led to an understanding on areas where Russia and the US can improve cooperation.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)