Biden: My Agenda is Not Against Russia, It's for the American People

The much-awaited meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden lasted about three-and-a-half hours. The summit proved to be the very first time that Biden met Putin as the American commander-in-chief.

US President Joe Biden told reporters following his highly-anticipated meeting with Putin on Wednesday that his administration's agenda is geared toward the American public, and not specifically against Russia or other nations.

"I told President Putin my agenda is not against Russia or anyone else. It's for the American people," Biden remarked, adding that his focus is on fighting COVID-19, rebuilding the US economy and strengthening ties with allies.

"I also told him that no president of the United States could keep faith with the American people if they did not speak out to defend our democratic values, to stand up for the universal and fundamental freedoms of all men and women ... that's just the DNA of our country."

"Human rights is always going to be on the table, I told [Putin]. It's not just about going after Russia when they violate human rights, it's about who we are. How could I be the president of the United States of America and not speak out against the violation of human rights," Biden continued.

Other topics of discussion were Syria, Iran, Belarus and efforts to prevents the resurgence of terrorist militants in Afghanistan as US troops continue their withdrawal, which is expected to wrap up on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Describing the meeting overall, the US president indicated that he did what he "came to do," noting that it was carried out in a "positive" manner.

"There wasn't any strident action taken," he recalled. "Where we disagreed, I disagreed, stated where it was. Where he disagreed, he stated. But it was not done in a hyperbolic atmosphere."

However positive the Geneva summit may have been, Biden underscored that while it was "not a kumbaya moment," it's also "clearly not a moment for another Cold War."

"[Putin] doesn’t want [another Cold War], I don’t believe," Biden said.

