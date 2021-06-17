Register
07:56 GMT17 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd before he speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Greenville, N.C.

    Trump Says Summit Was 'Good Day for Russia', We Got Nothing’, Raps Europe for 'Screwing Us' on Trade

    © AP Photo / Chris Seward
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083122048_0:0:2659:1495_1200x675_80_0_0_a9e264c9cc907deb6a64e2790e5da4be.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106171083172549-trump-says-summit-was-good-day-for-russia-we-got-nothing-raps-europe-for-screwing-us-on-trade/

    Former President Donald Trump gave a phone interview on Sean Hannity's show on Wednesday night to offer his take on the outcome of Joe Biden's Europe trip and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Ex-POTUS Donald Trump accused his successor of numerous giveaways to Russia, as he weighed in on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva.

    The two leaders met at Villa La Grange for their first summit since Biden became president in January to discuss a plethora of issues, including bilateral relations, arms control and human rights.

    According to Trump, President Biden “got nothing” from his sit-down with his Russian counterpart.

    “I guess the overall is we did not get anything. We gave a very big stage to Russia, and we got nothing.We gave up something that was unbelievably valuable. I stopped the pipeline, Nord Stream, and that pipeline was stopped. And it was given back, and nothing was gotten for it. And it was just, it was another day” said Trump, speaking to Sean Hannity's Fox News show.

    He added:

    “I think it was a good day for Russia. I don't see what we got out of it.”

    Nord Stream

    Speaking from his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, Donald Trump said that while gaining nothing, Joe Biden had capitulated to Russia on the “unbelievably valuable” Nord Stream pipeline.

    While blacklisting 13 Russian ships and three companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 – the nearly-completed pipeline set to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea – in May, the administration of President Biden waived sanctions against Switzerland-registered Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO Matthias Warnig.

    Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Solovieva
    Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany

    The decision was reportedly prompted by a desire to avoid antagonising key ally Germany over a project that is already more than 90 percent complete. Joe Biden refused to be pressured into more aggressive moves to kill the project by others within the US State Department, reported The Washington Post earlier.

    Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, his deputy Wendy Sherman and Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland are said to have argued that the sanctions policy should be maintained to avoid giving the impression of giving in to the Kremlin.

    Donald Trump voiced particular irritation over the Nord Stream pipeline issue, which he maintained he had “stopped from being built”.

    “I said, let's get this straight, to Angela, I said: "We protect you, and the people that we protect you from, the country, you are paying billions of dollars, how does that work?”” said Trump, in a reference to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 52,000 US troops stationed in their country as part of NATO’s defence force.

    Trump lamented that “within a matter of weeks, we will no longer be energy independent”.

    “…We are going to be relying again on the Middle East and Russia and all of these other people because we are being led very, very stupidly," said the former US President.

    Trade Imbalance

    Taking stock of Joe Biden’s Europe trip for the G7 meeting, the 45th POTUS said he was particularly irked by the manifest trade imbalance, and accused Europe of “screwing” the United States. As he underscored the NATO alliance’s dedication to protect Europe and referenced the US-China trade war, he said:

    “Think of it. We pay for their protection, and they - excuse the word - they screw us on trade, that is the only word that is descriptive enough… Because they are in many ways worse than China or as bad as China on trade.”

    Trump continued:

    “How many Chevrolets are being sold in Berlin? Not too many. How many Chevrolets are being sold in Paris? Not too many. Maybe none. And yet, we sell their products, their wines and their cars and their Mercedes and BMWs and everything else, we sell it all over our country, and all of that was stopping.”

    ‘All False Stuff’

    The former president, who held his first formal summit with Vladimir Putin in 2018, touched upon the investigations into his own dealings with Russia, spearheaded by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

    “For five years, from the day I came down the escalator, we have been under investigation, and it turned out to be all false stuff,” he said.

    “It was a terrible thing with the Russia, Russia, Russia, which actually made it difficult to deal with Russia. It was a disgrace, an absolute disgrace that it should happen, and it really was dangerous and very bad for our country.”

    Regarding Biden’s decision not to hold a joint press conference with Putin in Geneva, Trump stated: “I got along really well with him. Nobody was tougher on Russia. He would say that, but nobody was tougher on Russia.”

    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017

    Trump also commented on Joe Biden’s public speaking bloopers, as he referenced his non-answer to a reporter's question about whether Biden still sees Putin as a "killer".

    "So, you know, his age is not the problem, and look, I hope he has no problems… I want him to do well. I want him to go out and do well. I think the election was unbelievably unfair, but I want this guy to go out and do well for our country,” said Trump.

    As to the question of whether he would be running for the top office again, Trump refused to commit to an official future campaign, but hailed the “numbers”.

    "If you look at the numbers, people are liking me more than ever before, but I think the reason is they're watching what is happening with our country… They are watching no energy independence, death and criminals pouring into our country, inflation, interest rates, and gasoline prices… And I guess it is making me very popular," concluded Trump.

     

    Related:

    Hillary Clinton: Americans Contesting 2020 US Election Results Are 'Doing Putin's Work'
    Crystal Bison, Handshakes and Flashcards: What Was Unique About the Biden-Putin Summit?
    Putin-Biden Cybersecurity Talk May Mark End of 'Wild West' Era in Cyberspace, Expert Says
    Netizens Puzzled as They Can't Spot Melania in Trump's Birthday Celebration Video
    Video: Osama bin Laden's Niece Protests Putin-Biden Summit With 'Trump Won' Poster
    Tags:
    Nord Stream AG, Nord Stream, Nord Stream 2, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse