Biden Says US Will Respond in Robust Way When Russian Gov't Engages in 'Harmful Activity'

This comes as the first summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US president is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva, where the two world leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues.
“We are not seeking conflict with Russia, we want a stable predictable relationship,” Biden stated. “I’ve been clear the United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way when the Russian government engages in harmful activities.”
Bilateral relations have deteriorated recently, following anti-Russia sanctions introduced by the United States over a range of accusations against Moscow, including allegations of cyberattacks and interference in the US election, apart from other alleged hostile acts against Washington. Moscow has denied the accusations and said the latest US sanctions run contrary to the US administration's rhetoric that it seeks a stable relationship with Russia.
Commenting on the upcoming summit, the Kremlin said that the Russian president would not be first in raising the issue of sanctions.
According to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow wants to develop cooperation with Washington and "clear the debris" in bilateral relations, despite the unfriendly policy of the United States. The Russian top diplomat also stressed that it is possible to overcome even the deepest differences if both sides are committed to it.
US-Russia relations also suffered earlier in March after the American president agreed with an assumption that Putin is a "killer" in an interview with ABC News. In response, the Russian president wished his counterpart good health and reminded him that evaluating other people is like looking in a mirror.
All comments
Show new comments (0)