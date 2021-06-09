Register
21:10 GMT09 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Joe Biden speaks to American service members at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England, Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

    Biden Says US Will Respond in Robust Way When Russian Gov't Engages in 'Harmful Activity'

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    World
    Get short URL
    114
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/09/1083111364_0:43:3072:1771_1200x675_80_0_0_114df37ca7a8de9bcfb328e5da36fac0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106091083111298-biden-says-us-will-respond-in-robust-way-when-russian-govt-engages-in-harmful-activity/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said in a speech upon his arrival in the UK on Wednesday that Washington will respond decisively if Moscow engages in harmful activities.

    This comes as the first summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US president is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva, where the two world leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues.

    “We are not seeking conflict with Russia, we want a stable predictable relationship,” Biden stated. “I’ve been clear the United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way when the Russian government engages in harmful activities.”

    Bilateral relations have deteriorated recently, following anti-Russia sanctions introduced by the United States over a range of accusations against Moscow, including allegations of cyberattacks and interference in the US election, apart from other alleged hostile acts against Washington. Moscow has denied the accusations and said the latest US sanctions run contrary to the US administration's rhetoric that it seeks a stable relationship with Russia. 
    In this March 10, 2011, file photo, Vice President of the United States Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia.
    © AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
    In this March 10, 2011, file photo, Vice President of the United States Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia.

    Commenting on the upcoming summit, the Kremlin said that the Russian president would not be first in raising the issue of sanctions.

    According to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow wants to develop cooperation with Washington and "clear the debris" in bilateral relations, despite the unfriendly policy of the United States. The Russian top diplomat also stressed that it is possible to overcome even the deepest differences if both sides are committed to it.

    US-Russia relations also suffered earlier in March after the American president agreed with an assumption that Putin is a "killer" in an interview with ABC News. In response, the Russian president wished his counterpart good health and reminded him that evaluating other people is like looking in a mirror.

    Tags:
    sanctions, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man photographs Mount Recyclemore, an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, 8 June 2021.
    'Mount Recyclemore': Artist Sculpts G7 Leaders Out of Scrap Metal
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse