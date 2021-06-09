Moscow Ready to Resume Normal Operation of Embassies Right After Putin-Biden Summit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is ready to resume the normal operation of embassies even on the next day after the summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden if the United States has a will, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"If the Americans are ready to restore the situation that existed prior to this downward spiral, in terms of diplomatic personnel capacity ... and visa issuance, which is becoming increasingly complicated, if they are ready, we will be able to return to normal already on the next day. But this has not happened yet, and our calls on Washington to take care of the issue remain unanswered," Ryabkov told reporters.

Moscow hopes that the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, which is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva, will bring answers to many questions, Ryabkov said.

"We have very serious expectations. This is indeed a very important event on the international agenda, and we hope it will provide answers to many questions," the diplomat said at the Primakov Readings forum.

Russia is calling on the US presidential administration to have a responsible approach to improving the bilateral relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said.

"Personally I do not know whether after this contact between the leaders we will see a sustainable trend toward solving problems and normalizing relations, but this is what the Russian side wants. This is the essence of the tasks that we currently focus on, and we are calling on the Biden administration to join the effort to achieve this objective just as responsibly and as energetically as we do," Ryabkov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

Russia will make every effort to prevent further deterioration of its relations with the United States, the diplomat went on to say.

"I do not rule out further deterioration ... We will make every effort to prevent this, as the risks are quite serious, crisis management remains on the agenda of our relations," Ryabkov said.